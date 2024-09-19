What you should not do on Jumeirah Beach’s jogging tracks

Among the new signs, there is one reminding joggers that the track may be slippery when wet. Other key warnings for beachgoers include:

• No pets

• No high heels – Instead, wear appropriate footwear to avoid slipping on wet surfaces.

• No skateboards on the jogging track

• No bicycles or e-scooters on the jogging track

• No smoking

• No littering

• Do not sit or block the jogging track

Penalties for violations

The RTA has not announced specific fines for violating these rules. However, the Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 states that cyclists and e-scooter users can only ride in designated areas. Ignoring this rule could result in a Dh200 fine. Similarly, smoking in an area not designated for smoking, can lead to fines starting from Dh500, and increase significantly if the individual is smoking near children.

Jumeirah Beach cycling track

If you are cyclist or you just want to ride your e-scooter while enjoying the views, you also have plenty of room to ride your bike. Jumeirah Beach has a dedicated 16-kilometre cycling track, running parallel to the jogging path.

This track connects to the cycling route on Jumeirah Street near the Dubai Water Canal and extends to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, close to Dubai Internet City.

For those without their own bikes or e-scooters, rental services are conveniently located near the beach at popular spots like Sunset Mall, Al Manara Mosque, and Umm Suqeim Park.

While enjoying the views, remember that the RTA has set speed limits:

• 30 km/h on cycling tracks for amateurs

• 20 km/h on shared or pedestrian areas within urban zones