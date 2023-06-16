Dubai: Did you know that you could also take your e-scooter or cycle with you, if you are using the Metro? There is an important requirement though – the cycle you use should be foldable.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to its social media channels to remind commuters of the existing rules that they need to follow when using the Metro.

“If you are an e-scooter or bicycle user, follow the instructions to ensure a comfortable commute on board the #DubaiMetro to reach your destination with complete ease,” the authority said.

The instructions shared by the authority were:

1. Fold your e-scooters or bicycles in Metro stations.

2. Pass through the wide gate only.

3. Place them in the luggage area in the Metro.

The RTA website – rta.ae, also states: “Cycling is prohibited in Metro stations and pedestrian bridges. However, it is allowed to pull a bike on pedestrian bridges and carry foldable bicycles in the Metro.”

The website also advises people to use the lift at the Metro station, if they are carrying a folded bicycle. Metro users have the option of taking the lift or the escalators to get to the platform at a station.

When you do swipe in at the entrance of the Metro station using your nol card, you will be able to see two types of gates – while the narrower ones have a turnstile, wider gates allow commuters to pass through along with their luggage. Once you enter the Metro, you will be able to see the luggage area right next to the door. Luggage areas are provided in each cabin, according to the RTA.

I do not have a foldable bike, what should I do?