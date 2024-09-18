Responding to social media comments from users, claiming people don’t need to do so, Salik said in a statement to Gulf News: “Yes, sticking the tag in the right place on the vehicle windshield is mandatory as per law number 22 for 2006.

“The Salik traffic toll system operates by smoothly reading the Salik tags on the vehicle's windshield using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, one of the most advanced technologies in worldwide use. This system identifies the vehicle efficiently and precisely without the need for human intervention or mistakes that would result in vehicle violations, particularly because different vehicle plates are used across the country.”

Where should you place the Salik tag?

According to Salik, the right place for the Salik tag is in the top centre of your windscreen. You need to position your tag approximately one centimetre below your rearview mirror.

In case you have a vehicle with a metallic or metallised windshield, the best position to place Salik tag is on the dotted area of your windshield and in case you have a vehicle with a windshield that has a darker tinted area, place the tag on the lighter area and not on the tinted one.