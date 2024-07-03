How to add your licence, car registration to Samsung wallet

1. The first thing to do is visit the Playstore and make sure that your ‘RTA Dubai’ app is updated. If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it and the latest version will be installed, that allows you to access the feature.

2. Open your RTA Dubai app and log in using your UAE Pass account or RTA account, if you aren’t already logged in.

3. Tap on the ‘My docs’ section, which will show you the driving licence and car registration cards under your traffic file.

4. Under your licence or vehicle registration, you will see the option for ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’.

5. Select the option and the app will ask you to confirm that you wish to add the document to your Samsung wallet.