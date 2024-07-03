Dubai: Tired of rummaging through your wallet for your driving licence or car registration? Dubai residents with Samsung smartphones can now ditch the physical cards and store them securely on their phones!
On Wednesday, July 3, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, to make this service available for people in Dubai.
Here’s how you can use it.
How to add your licence, car registration to Samsung wallet
1. The first thing to do is visit the Playstore and make sure that your ‘RTA Dubai’ app is updated. If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it and the latest version will be installed, that allows you to access the feature.
2. Open your RTA Dubai app and log in using your UAE Pass account or RTA account, if you aren’t already logged in.
3. Tap on the ‘My docs’ section, which will show you the driving licence and car registration cards under your traffic file.
4. Under your licence or vehicle registration, you will see the option for ‘Add to Samsung Wallet’.
5. Select the option and the app will ask you to confirm that you wish to add the document to your Samsung wallet.
How to access your licence, car registration on your phone
Now, you simply have to access your Samsung wallet and you will have your IDs saved along with other cards that you may have added, like your credit and debit card.
This service is also available for Apple users, who can add these digital IDs to their Apple wallet.
Nol card on your Samsung phone
Samsung users have another transport-related benefit that they can access, as the nol card, which is necessary for using public transport in Dubai, can also be added to your wallet. To find out how, click here.