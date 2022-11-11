Dubai: Motorists in Ajman will soon be able to avail of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the Emirate, according to an announcement by Ajman Police on Thursday, November 10.

In an online post on their official social media channels, Ajman Police stated that the discount is for fines issued before November 11 . People can avail the discount from November 21, 2022 till January 6, 2023 .

Apart from reducing traffic fines, Ajman Police also announced that the impoundment of vehicles and traffic fines issued for certain violations would be cancelled. However, the relief announced in the campaign does not cover serious violations, like driving in a way that endangers others’ lives or exceeding the speed limit by over 80km/h.

If you do have traffic fines already issued in the Emirate of Ajman, here is how you will be able to avail the discount from November 21.

How to pay traffic fines in Ajman

You can pay your traffic fine in Ajman through the following ways:

• Ministry of Interior (MOI) website – moi.gov.ae



• Ajman Police website - www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae. Select ‘e-services’ from the menu on the top of the screen and then select ‘traffic services’. Next, click on ‘fine payment’. You will then be asked to log in through your UAE Pass . The website will then direct you to the MOI website to pay the traffic fines.



• 'Sahl' kiosk - In Ajman, you can pay traffic fines through kiosk payment machines called 'Sahl', located across the Emirate.



• MOI Traffic Services and Licensing Centre in Ajman on Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Street in Al Hamidiya.

Paying traffic fines online in Ajman

1. Visit the MOI website - moi.gov.ae and click on 'Payment of Traffic Fines' under important services on the website's homepage.



2. Click on the 'Start Service' button.



3. Next, you will be asked to sign in with your MOI account or UAE Pass.

4. After logging in, you can view active traffic fines by entering one of the details:



• Emirates ID number

• Traffic Code number

• Plate number

• Licence number

5. After entering the details, you will then be able to view the traffic fines pending and the tickets issued by Ajman Police. The discount will be applied, if applicable.



6. Click on the 'next' button.



7. Select the traffic fine you wish to pay and click 'next'.



8. You will then be directed to an online payment channel. Enter your credit or debit card details and click the 'pay' button.



9. Next, you will get a confirmation from MOI that the fine has been paid, along with a receipt of the payment.

Violations excluded from the discount

According to Ajman Police, the following violations are excluded from the discount: