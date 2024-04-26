Dubai: Want to save time when paying for parking online in Dubai? You can just apply for a prepaid account with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA eWallet is an online account service, which allows companies or individuals to load money into their eWallet account. This handy prepaid account lets you ditch cash and credit cards for various RTA services.

You can use your eWallet to pay for RTA fines, parking, or vehicle or driving licensing services through the RTA website – rta.ae, as well as the ‘RTA Dubai’ app.

How to apply for the RTA eWallet

1. Visit this link from the official RTA website – https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704492 and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

2. Log-in with your UAE Pass, and fill in the application form.

3. Enter your Emirates and date of birth, and click on the ‘Validate Emirates ID’. You will be asked to upload the front and back of your Emirates ID.

4. Then enter your nationality and the emirate you reside in and you complete address.

5. Enter your mobile number and email address.

6. Then confirm the details, agree to the terms and conditions, and click on confirm.



Once the application is submitted, you will receive a reference number and once it is approved by RTA, your account number and PIN will be sent to you via email.

How to link the account