Dubai: Have you raked up a lot of traffic fines in Abu Dhabi? If so, it is advisable to pay them early, as you may be eligible to get up to 35 per cent discount on the amount you have to pay.

Abu Dhabi Police announced the discount on traffic fines last month, with the option to also break down the remaining amount into instalments spread through a year.

However, to avail the service, you will need to ensure that you hold a credit card or debit card from any one of the five banks affiliated with Abu Dhabi Police.

Banks affiliated with Abu Dhabi’s traffic fine discount programme: 1. First Abu Dhabi Bank

2. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

3. Mashreq Bank

4. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

5. Emirates Islamic Bank

How much discount can I get?

Depending on how early you pay the fine, the percentage of the discount will be calculated:

• Payment of traffic fines within 60 days – you will get a 35 per cent discount.

• Payment of traffic fines after 60 days and up to a year – you will get a 25 per cent discount.

Bigger fines? You can pay them in instalments.

Abu Dhabi Police also announced that motorists could pay their fines in interest-free instalments, online, if they make the payment within one year. For more details on how to avail the instalment service, read our guide here.

How do I pay traffic fines in Abu Dhabi?

According to the announcement by Abu Dhabi police, motorists can pay their fines online through any of the following platforms:

1. Abu Dhabi Police website – www.adpolice.gov.ae



2. Abu Dhabi Police mobile application – available for both Android and Apple devices.



3. Tamm – which is Abu Dhabi’s official government online services platform.



4. Abu Dhabi Police Traffic Department Customer Service Centers

Here is how to pay your fines through the following platforms:

Abu Dhabi Police website

1. Visit the link from the Abu Dhabi Police website - https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/TrafficServices/FinesPublic/Inquiry.aspx?Culture=en.



2. Enter your licence plate number, traffic file number, Emirates ID or driver’s licence number.



3. Enter the Captcha image for verification purposes.



4. You will receive the list of fines that you have incurred,



5. Make the payment using your credit or debit card – the credit/debit card has to be from the bank cooperating with Abu Dhabi Police.

If your credit/debit card is from one the approved banks, once you enter your credit card details, the discount will be automatically be applied.

Abu Dhabi Police app

1. Download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.



2. Enter your Emirates ID number, email address and mobile number to create an account or log in via your UAE Pass.



3. Once you have logged in, tap on the ‘services’ tab and select ‘Traffic services’.



4. Tap ‘Pay traffic fines’.



5. Then, you will have to select which information you want to enter to view the traffic fines:



• Using traffic file number

• Using plate number

• Using driving licence details

6. Select one of the options, and you will see the pending fines.



7. Next, enter your credit/debit card details. If your credit card is from one of the five banks, are discount will be automatically applied.

Tamm