Many of Dubai's most popular open-air destinations will close their doors during the hottest months, and reopen around September or October. Here's your chance to experience these must-see destinations before they take a summer break.

1. Global Village - closes on April 28, 2024

This month, one of the UAE’s most famous outdoor attractions, Global Village, will end its 28th season after opening its doors six months ago in October 2023.

Explore the country pavilions, street food, entertainment shows, restaurants, weekly fireworks, and the Global Village Carnaval, which boasts over 195 rides, games, and attractions.

Tickets:

You can buy the tickets at the location but if you buy them online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

Children under the age of 12 can enter Global Village for free until Sunday, April 28.

Timings:

Sunday to Wednesday - 4pm to 12am

Thursday to Saturday - 4pm to 1am

Tuesdays are reserved for families, couples and ladies.

Location - The attraction is located on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

You can also reach Global Village by public transportation. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates direct bus routes to the family destination. Here are all the bus routes on the dedicated Global Village service within Dubai:

1. Route 102 - From Al Rashidiya Bus Station Gate 5 in Rashidiya

2. Route 103 - From Union Square Bus Station in Deira

3. Route 104 - From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi

4. Route 106 - From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

5. Route 107 - From Al Nahda (behind Sahara Centre)

If you are planning to come from Ras Al Khaimah, there is another bus route operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the details for which you can find here.

2. Dubai Miracle Garden - closes on June 2, 2024

Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest flower garden and it has an impressive line-up of famous buildings and structures completely transformed into colourful flower exhibits. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

In two months, Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, will end its 12th season.

The park boasts more than 150 million flowers and at least 120 varieties of plants, with the entire park spanning 72,000 square metres, filled with sculptures covered in flowers.

One of the most famous attractions at Dubai Miracle Garden is the Guinness World Record-breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380. Another record-breaking attraction is the 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.

Tickets:

- Dh95 for individuals above 12 years old.

- Dh80 for children from three to 12 years old.

- Free for children below three years old and People of Determination. There is also a 50 per cent discount on ticket fares for one adult accompanying the Person of Determination.

Timings - Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and 9am to 10pm on weekends.

Location - Dubai Miracle Garden is in Al Barsha South, Street 3 in Dubailand, at the cross-section of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Umm Suqeim Road (D63).

If you want to reach Dubai Miracle Garden by using public transport, you can first take the Metro to the Mall of Emirates (MOE) Metro Station and take the bus route 105 from MOE to Dubai Miracle Garden.

3. Dubai Safari Park - Closes on May 31, 2024

Dubai Safari Park is a 19-hectare wildlife sanctuary that is home to nearly 3,000 animals from all over the world. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai Safari Park, which is home to around 3,000 animals on a 119-hectare site will also end its 2023-2024 season soon, after opening in October 2023. According to the park's website, visitors can only book tickets till May 31, 2024.

The park is divided into different enclosures, representing wildlife from around the world. While you are there you can spot the African lion, Arabian Oryx, Sand Gazelle, cheetahs, hippos, giraffes, impalas, elephants, and zebras.

Tickets:

There are various packages offered by Dubai Safari Park, based on what the visitors would like to do. The normal individual tickets start from:

- Dh50 for adults

- Dh20 for children from the ages of three to 12 years old.

For more information on the other packages, click here.

Timings:

• Every day from 9am to 5pm.

• Park entry from 9am to 3.30pm