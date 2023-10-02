About Dubai Miracle Garden

The park boasts more than 150 million flowers and at least 120 varieties of plants, with the entire park spanning 72,000 square metre and is filled with sculptures covered in flowers.

The most famous attraction at Dubai Miracle Garden is the Guinness World Record breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380, and an 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.

For the new season, Dubai Miracle Garden has introduced new installations, which include the ‘Floral Tunnels’ featuring a display of flowers, water-themed attractions and 3D water and lighting installations. The garden has also revealed a new, bigger-sized Water Wheel—which will accompany the two smaller Water Wheels that already exist within the garden.

Ticket prices for Dubai Miracle Garden 12th season

Special offer for UAE residents:

Dh65 - entry ticket for UAE residents. This offer is only available at the ticket counters in Dubai Miracle Garden. To avail this ticket price you must present a valid Emirates ID.

According to Dubai Miracle Garden’s website, these are the ticket prices for the new season:

• For Adults: Dh95

• For children between the ages of three and 12: Dh80

• Children below three have free entry



Parents must present their child’s Emirates ID at the gate.

Entry is free for People of Determination, and the People of Determination (POD) card is required. There is also a 50 per cent discount on ticket fares for one adult accompanying the Person of Determination.

How do I get tickets for Dubai Miracle Garden?

You can buy tickets at the counter at Dubai Miracle Garden, or book tickets online through the website - https://www.dubaimiraclegarden.com/visitors-info/.

To book the tickets online, follow these steps:

1. Click on the ‘Book now’ button. Select a date and number of adults or children and click on ‘proceed to book’.

2. You will then be asked to sign in. You can either use your Google or Facebook account to log in or create an account online.

3. Next, enter your contact details and billing address. After that, pay for the tickets online with your debit/credit card.

4. You will receive a confirmation email with the tickets on your registered email address.

Location:

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South, Street 3 in Dubailand, at the cross-section of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Umm Suqeim Road (D63).

How to reach Dubai Miracle Garden

Public transport

If you want to reach Dubai Miracle Garden by using public transport, you can first take the Metro to the Mall of Emirates Metro Station, which is on the Metro Red Line. Next, you would need to take Bus No. 105 from MOE to Dubai Miracle Garden.

Driving

If you are driving to the location, you can take the E311 highway in the direction of Al Barsha and take Exit 30, following signs for Dubai Miracle Garden. Alternatively, you can reach the location by taking D63 and take the exit immediately before the road crosses over E311.

Timings for Miracle Garden

• Weekdays (Monday to Friday): 9am to 9pm

• Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): 9am to 11pm

Dubai Butterfly Garden

While at Dubai Miracle Garden, you can also check out the Dubai Butterfly Garden, which is located next to it. Dubai Butterfly Garden consists of ten domes, each of which is filled with thousands of butterflies. Dubai Butterfly Garden features around 15,000 butterflies from over 50 varieties of species. To visit the Dubai Butterfly Garden, you must buy tickets separately.

Ticket prices for Dubai Butterfly Garden start from Dh55 for general admission, and you can book your tickets online on dubaibutterflygarden.com or on site.

The park is open from Saturday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm.