Dubai: Starting today, Monday, April 22, children under the age of 12 can enter Global Village for free.

The ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign will run this whole week, until Sunday, April 28, which will mark the end of Global Village’s Season 28.

This season, the outdoor multicultural family attraction is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, with thousands of shopping outlets and hundreds of dining options.

Global Village ticket prices:

You can buy the tickets at the location but if you buy them online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

Global Village timings:

• Sunday to Wednesday – 4pm to 12am

• Thursday to Saturday – 4pm to 1am

Global Village location: The attraction is located on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.