Dubai: Starting today, Monday, April 22, children under the age of 12 can enter Global Village for free.
The ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign will run this whole week, until Sunday, April 28, which will mark the end of Global Village’s Season 28.
This season, the outdoor multicultural family attraction is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, with thousands of shopping outlets and hundreds of dining options.
Global Village ticket prices:
You can buy the tickets at the location but if you buy them online through the Global Village website - www.globalvillage.ae, you will get a 10 per cent discount.
- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)
- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)
Global Village timings:
• Sunday to Wednesday – 4pm to 12am
• Thursday to Saturday – 4pm to 1am
Global Village location: The attraction is located on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.
You can also reach Global Village by public transportation. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates direct bus routes to the family destination. Here are all the bus routes on the dedicated Global Village service within Dubai:
1. Route 102 - From Al Rashidiya Bus Station Gate 5 in Rashidiya
2. Route 103 - From Union Square Bus Station in Deira
3. Route 104 - From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi
4. Route 106 - From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station
5. Route 107 - From Al Nahda (behind Sahara Centre)