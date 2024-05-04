Dubai: Dubai's Global Village has announced extended hours for its final days of the season. The park announced on Saturday, May 4, that it will be open for longer until May 8 . Now, families and visitors can explore the family-friendly destination from 4pm all the way to 2am.

An extended Season 28

Global Village had also previously announced that it was extending this season by another week. Earlier, Season 28 was due to end on April 28, but after the extensions, it will now close on May 8.

While normally the park is open till 1am on the weekends, visitors can now enjoy the attractions until 2am during the last days of the season.

Kids go free

If you are visiting Global Village with children, they can also enter the park for free, as long as they are 12 years old or younger.

Online ticket discount

It is also beneficial to buy the Global Village tickets online, as it gives you a 10 per cent discount on the tickets, compared to if you buy them at the venue.

- Any day tickets – Dh30 (Dh27 online)

- Weekday tickets – Dh25 (Dh22.50 online)

Location: The attraction is located on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

You can also reach Global Village by public transportation. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates direct bus routes to the family destination. Here are all the bus routes on the dedicated Global Village service within Dubai: