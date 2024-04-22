Dubai: If your car was damaged due to the recent rains and you are wondering how to apply for a vehicle damage certificate for your motor insurance claim, you will need to get an ‘unknown accident report’ from ‘Saeed’, which is a national traffic safety services organisation. To file the report, visit their official website - www.saaed.ae or download their official app ‘Saaed’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

How to issue a vehicle damage certificate online in Abu Dhabi

1. Visit the official website - www.saaed.ae/en/ and click on ‘e-services’ on the right side of the screen.

2. Click on ‘Report an Unknown Accident’.

3. Next, fill out an online form with the following details:

- Your full name and mobile number.

- Select ‘Abu Dhabi’ from the drop-down menu as the ‘accident emirate’ and then click on ‘Abu Dhabi’ or ‘Al Ain’ as the city where the incident happened.

- Enter the location.

- Select if you want to be notified via SMS or WhatsApp for updates on the status of the report.

- Describe how the accident happened - in this section you will have to describe the damage sustained on your vehicle due to the extreme weather conditions.

4. Agree to the terms and conditions.

5. Next, upload the following documents:

• Copy of your driving licence (front and back).

• Copy of your Emirates ID (front and back).

• Copy of your vehicle registration card (front and back).

• A picture of your car number plate.

• Pictures of the car damage.

6. Click ‘Next’ and then you will be able to view a summary of your report. Click ‘Submit’ and pay for the service fee online with your credit or debit card.