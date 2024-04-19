Dubai Metro – Red Line

In an advisory on April 22, RTA urged users to avoid using the Metro during peak hours and plan their journeys according to the stations currently operational, until all stations return to normal operations.

Dubai Metro services are operating normally at the following stations on the Red Line (in both directions):

From Centrepoint station to Expo 2020 station and from Jebel Ali station to UAE exchange, not stopping at the following stations:

- ONPASSIVE

- ⁠Equiti

- ⁠Mashreq

- Energy

For those who are coming from Centrepoint Metro Station, changing to another train is required at Business Bay or Al Khail Metro stations. You can use the available buses to get to the next Metro station.

On April 21, RTA also advised Metro users to make sure they plan their journeys in advance to avoid any delay or crowding, and have a minimum of Dh15 on their nol card for a round trip.

Green Line:

At 7.35pm on Friday, April 19, the official RTA account tweeted that service was back on all Green Line stations.

Earlier, the authority had stated that the Metro service is gradually improving to operate normally again. You can check the status of the route you wish to take by using the S’hail app, which has been designed specifically to help public transport users plan their trips in Dubai. To find out how you can easily use this app, click here.

Other services that have resumed normal operations

• Dubai Tram is running smoothly as per its schedule and all stations are operating at full capacity.

• Taxi service is operating normally.

• Bus service is operating normally.

• All vehicle inspection centres are operating normally.

• All customer happiness centres are operating normally.

In its latest update on X, formerly Twitter, RTA announced that commuters can now use Intercity Bus services to Al Ain and Fujairah along the following routes:

- E100 - Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Abu Dhabi CBS

- E102 - Al Jafiliya Bus Station - Mussafa Shabia Bus Station

- H02 - Dubai Mall - Hatta Bus Station

Roads conditions

According to RTA, the roads are being gradually improved to operate normally again. In a series of posts through the day, RTA announced that the following roads were accessible to traffic:

- Emirates Road, to the Bridge for Al Qudra Street.

- Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Road, at Al Maktoum International Airport roundabout.

- Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, between Al Manama Street and Dubai-Al Ain Road, in both directions.

- Intersection of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Manara Street, in both directions.

- Intersection of Rabat Street and Marrakesh Street (Festival City).