Dubai: Most of Dubai’s key roads have been opened for traffic on Thursday evening, announced Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
However, RTA advised motorists to avoid unnecessary trips as they can still expect delays on some roads due to water logging and other issues.
Key roads which are now accessbile
*Airport road (partially)
*Al Khawaneej Steet
*Algeria Street
*Ras Al Khor Road
*Dubai-Al Ain Road
*Emirates Road (Al Qurdra Interchange)
*Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road
*Al Yalayis Steet (from Sheikh Zayed to to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nayan Road)
*Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nayahn Road (from Expo Interaction to Hessa Steet)
*Al Qudra Road (from Emirates Road to Jebel Al-Lehbab Road)
*Al Khail Road (from Gar Al Sabka to Al Mustaqbal St)
*Jumeirah Street
*Al Wasl Road
*Sheikh Rashid Road
*Al Nahda Street
*Oman Street