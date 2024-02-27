New bus route – all the stations it will cover

Bus timings

Luggage guidelines

How to book a ticket

• Visit mwasalat.om

• Select the following options:

- Is it a one-way trip or a round trip.

- Number of adults, children (three to 11 years old) and infants (under three years old) will be travelling.

- Your pick up and drop off points (you can select these from the drop-down menu).

- Date of travel



• Click on ‘Search’.

• If you are travelling from Sharjah you will get two options to select from – the morning bus at 6.30am and the afternoon bus at 4pm.

Choose one the two options and then select the exact station at which you wish to board the bus and where you wish to de-board. Click on ‘continue’.

• You will get a summary of the ticket costs, depending on the number of passengers, to the right of the screen. Enter your email address and phone number to continue booking the ticket.

• You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered email address, which you need to enter to continue.

• You will then be asked to upload a digital copy of your Emirates ID. If you are a visitor to the UAE, you will need to upload your passport copy as well as a copy of the Oman visa. UAE residents can apply for the visa at the Khatmat Mleiha border, or apply for it in advance by following these steps.

• Click on ‘Book Now’ and pay for the bus fare with your credit or debit card. Once that is done, you will get a notification confirming your tickets, and you will also receive a digital version of the ticket on your email.