Which Dubai Metro stations are closed?

The Dubai Metro Red Line is currently operating from Centrepoint station to the EXPO 2020 station and UAE Exchange Stations, without stopping at the following stations:



• ONPASSIVE

• Equiti

• Mashreq

• Energy

“Work is in place to restore the Metro service back to full normalcy on the Red Line, and due to the ongoing efforts to handle the effects of the current circumstances and resume operations on all Metro stations, there are changes in the train timings and schedule in Dubai Metro’s Red Line,” stated RTA on their official website - rta.ae.

Where are the shuttle buses located?

According to RTA, the shuttle buses will run in parallel to the Red Line, to assist commuters. According to the post, the shuttle bus will stop at each Metro station to help commuters who are affected by the closures.

A map of the current Dubai Metro Red Line route. Image Credit: rta.ae

Plan your journey ahead of time to avoid delays

“Make sure to adhere to the instructions and guidance provided by Dubai Metro staff as well as the bus station staff and the instructional signages. Furthermore, plan your trips ahead of time and according to the available stations until operations are fully restored to normal,” RTA stated.

Is the Dubai Metro Green Line fully operational?