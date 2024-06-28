Dubai: Dubai residents in key areas can expect a more organised parking experience with the introduction of over 7,000 new paid parking spaces. Paid parking is expected to come into effect in July, according to Parkin, which is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai.

Here's what you need to know.

Neighbourhoods with new paid parking locations

The new developer-owned parking locations are spread across six key Dubai communities:

• Jaddaf Waterfront

• Al Sufouh Gardens

• Arjan

• Majan

• Liwan 1 and 2

• Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC)

Parking charges

Parking will be divided into two zones with different rates:

For Zone A – Arjan, Jaddaf Water Front, and Al Sufouh Gardens

• 30 minutes – Dh2

• One hour – Dh4

• Two hours – Dh8

• Three hours – Dh12

• Four hours – Dh16

For Zone B – Arjan, DLRC, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, Al Sufouh Gardens

• One hour – Dh3

• Two hours – Dh6

• Three hours – Dh9

• Four hours – Dh12

• Five hours – Dh15

• 24 hours – Dh20

Parking timings

Paid parking will be in operation from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

How to pay for public parking?

Dubai offers a variety of convenient ways to pay for parking:

SMS, WhatsApp, RTA App: Utilise the familiar options provided by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Parking machines: Pay directly at the machine using cash, credit/debit card or nol card.

