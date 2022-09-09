Dubai: Want to catch up with family or friends, but not able to meet them? There are several video and voice calling apps that have recently been allowed in the UAE by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

These apps that are considered Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, are a regulated activity in the UAE by TDRA.

Here is a list of 12 VoIP applications that are currently allowed in the UAE.

1. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams offers free video conferencing options to users who have a Microsoft account. With the free version, you can host a meeting for 60 minutes for up to 100 users.

The app is available for Apple, Android devices and devices that run on Microsoft Windows.

2. Zoom

Zoom is another video conferencing app, which allows you to start video meetings and share meeting links with participants who can then join the video conference. In the free version, you can host a meeting for up to 40 minutes with up to 100 participants.

3. Google Hangouts Meet

Google Hangouts Meet, which has been renamed Google Meet, allows video meetings to users who have a Google account, with up to 250 people.

4. Cisco Webex

The Webex Meetings platform is available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, as well as for web platforms. You can set up a meeting by downloading the app on your laptop or mobile and send links via email to invite people to join the meeting.

5. BOTIM

One of the video call apps that is approved by TDRA is BOTIM, which allows you to make audio or video calls to the contacts saved on your phone.

It is available for both Apple and Android devices.

6. C’ME

C’Me is a messenger which allows you to chat with other users that have the app on their phone, and also make audio and video calls.

7. HiU Messenger

HiU Messenger, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, allows you to chat with other users who have downloaded the app, and also make audio and video calls.

8. Voico

Voico, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, allows you to chat with other users who have downloaded the app, and also make audio and video calls.

9. Etisalat Cloud Talk Meeting

CloudTalk Meeting on iOS and Etisalat CloudTalk on Android, the app allows users to chat and make audio and video calls. However, you would need to purchase a paid plan with Etisalat to use the app, starting from Dh60 per month for a basic plan.

10. Totok

Totok is another app approved by TDRA which can be used to chat with other users who have downloaded the app, and also make audio and video calls. The app is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

11. Comera

Comera is an app that is available for both Apple and Android devices and allows one-to-one chats, voice calls, and video calls.

12. GoChat