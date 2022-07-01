Dubai: The UAE telecom giant etisalat by e& has brought out the GoChat Messenger, an all-in-one free voice and video calling app.
“GoChat Messenger offers a hassle-free experience for customers to easily make and receive voice and video calls, chat with friends and family, transfer money to their families, pay bills, play games, stay updated with the latest news and events, access Smiles vouchers and deals, as well as several home services,” said the company in a statement.
The app can be downloaded by anyone, and only requires a mobile number for registration. Customers can use the platform to remain up to date with the latest news and events or opt for entertainment with free-to-play games as an embedded feature. The platform will also enable international and local money transfers, including bill payments through eWallet.
“GoChat Messenger also offers customers trustworthy and reliable home services including home cleaning, PCR at home, salon at home as well gifting services at their fingertips - customers can also access selected Smiles vouchers and deals directly through GoChat messenger.
“Since the pandemic, the market witnessed an increase in penetration and popularity for internet calling apps - GoChat Messenger is the latest addition to the suite of products and services that will benefit customers in the face of the ever-growing need for amplified connectivity in a post-pandemic era.”