Dubai: UAE residents can now apply for a birth certificate for their newborn child in minutes through WhatsApp.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on November 18 that parents can obtain a birth certificate via the Ministry’s dedicated WhatsApp number: +97142301221.

So, if you want to know more about this service and how it works, here is all you need to know.

According to the MOHAP call centre - 800 111 11, this service is for babies who were recently born in a public hospital managed by MOHAP.

Parents in the UAE are required to submit certain documents to the hospital when they register for the birth of their child with the establishment. These documents include an attested marriage certificate and both the parents’ passport and Emirates ID copy. You also need to provide your contact details such as an email address and a mobile number.

Once the child is born, you will receive a ‘Qaid’ number, which is a birth notification number that is issued for each child born in the UAE. You will find the Qaid number in the electronic birth notification provided to you by the hospital.

Once you have the Qaid number, you can then apply for the birth certificate either online or through the new Whatsapp service.

How to issue a birth certificate on WhatsApp

To apply for the birth certificate through Whatsapp, you would first need to save MOHAP’s number +971 42301221, as a contact on WhatsApp.

Next, type in ‘Hello’ to initiate a conversation with the virtual assistant.

After that, you will be asked to select one of the two options:

1. Birth Certificate

2. Track Application

Tap on the ‘Birth Certificate’ option and follow the steps below:

Step 1: Register your email address with MOHAP

MOHAP will first send you a message with a link directing you to their - ebirthdeath.mohap.gov.ae platform on their website. You can either log in through a MOHAP account if you have an existing account or with UAE Pass. If you do not have an online account with MOHAP, you can sign up for one by entering your full name, mobile number, email address and Emirates ID number.

Once you have successfully logged in, return to Whatsapp and send your email address on the chat. The system will then confirm that your email address is registered with MOHAP.

Step 2: Enter the OTP for verification

You will then be asked to enter a One Time Password (OTP) for authentication purposes. You will receive the OTP on your registered email address.

After that, you will then be asked to enter your child’s full name and date of birth for the system to corroborate the information with what is on the system.

Step 3: Choose the delivery method and pay for the certificate.

Once the birth details – like the child’s name and date of birth – have been confirmed, you will then be asked to pay the fee for the birth certificate, through a link to the website.

Cost:

According to MOHAP, for birth certificates, an Arabic copy is mandatory. You can also request for an English copy.

Dh65 for Arabic birth certificate.

Dh65 for English birth certificate (if requested)

Once you have paid the fee, you will then have the option to choose your delivery method – either through courier or picking it up at a MOHAP public health centre.

If you choose the courier service option, you will have to enter your home address, and there will also be additional charges of Dh20 to Dh25.

You will receive the birth certificate in two working days, according to the MOHAP website.

Public hospitals operated by MOHAP

The following hospitals are operated by MOHAP’s Emirates Health Services (EHS) in Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah:

Dubai



1. Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital: Al Awir

2. Al Kuwait Hospital: Deira

Sharjah



3. Kuwait Hospital: Kuwait St, Al Qadisiya

4. Al Dhaid Hospital: Al Dhaid

5. Khorfakkan Hospital: Yarmouk

6. Al Qassimi Hospital: Wasit Street, Mughaidir Suburb, Al Khezamia

7. Kalba Hospital: Ali Bin Abi Talib Street

8. Al Qassimi Woman’s and Children’s Hospital: Al Khezamia

Umm Al Quwain



9. Umm Al Quwain Hospital: King Faisal Street

Ras al Khaimah



10. Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics & Gynecology: Al Manama Road

11. Obaidallah Geriatric Hospital: Al Hudlabah Street

12. Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital: Al Hudiabah Street

13. Shaam Hospital

14. Saqr Hospital: Al Shifa Street