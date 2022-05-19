What is a Qaid number?

Which documents do I need?

How to apply for the birth certificate

1. Visit the following link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/issue-of-a-birth-certificate

2. Click on ‘Start service’.

3. Log in using your UAEPass. If you do not have a UAEPass, you will need to create an account with MOHAP by providing an email address and a registered mobile number.

4. You will then be directed to your dashboard, where you need to click on ‘Birth certificates’ and select ‘Issue birth certificate’ from the dropdown menu.

5. Enter the Qaid number and the date of birth of the father and the mother.

6. The name of the newborn child will show up along with the parents’ details.

7. You will then be asked to pay for the birth certificate. The certificate is issued in Arabic. If you want an English certificate you can add that as a request and you will need to pay an additional Dh65.

8. Once you have selected the birth certificate you wish to get issued, you will then need to enter the address for the delivery of the birth certificate.

9. Make the payment – you will then need to pay Dh65 or Dh130 (for English and Arabic). This cost includes the courier charges.

10. The birth certificate is delivered within two working days, according to MOHAP.