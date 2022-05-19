Dubai: If you have just had a baby in the UAE, one of the first tasks you need to complete in terms of paperwork is applying for your child's birth certificate. With the UAE government's move to digitise government services, you can complete this process and have your newborn's birth certificate delivered to your home or office. Here is all you need to know.
Electronic birth notification
Once a child is born at a hospital in the UAE, the hospital will issue a birth notification to the parents. This birth notification is sent electronically as well as by the hospital's administration department.
What is a Qaid number?
Qaid number is a birth notification number that is issued for each child born. You will find the Qaid number in the electronic birth notification provided to you by the hospital.
Which documents do I need?
Before you begin the process, you need to ensure you have the digital copies of the following documents at hand:
• Electronic notification of birth from the hospital at which the child was delivered.
• Attested marriage certificate.
• Passport copy of parents.
• Emirates IDs of both parents.
How to apply for the birth certificate
1. Visit the following link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/issue-of-a-birth-certificate
2. Click on ‘Start service’.
3. Log in using your UAEPass. If you do not have a UAEPass, you will need to create an account with MOHAP by providing an email address and a registered mobile number.
4. You will then be directed to your dashboard, where you need to click on ‘Birth certificates’ and select ‘Issue birth certificate’ from the dropdown menu.
5. Enter the Qaid number and the date of birth of the father and the mother.
6. The name of the newborn child will show up along with the parents’ details.
7. You will then be asked to pay for the birth certificate. The certificate is issued in Arabic. If you want an English certificate you can add that as a request and you will need to pay an additional Dh65.
8. Once you have selected the birth certificate you wish to get issued, you will then need to enter the address for the delivery of the birth certificate.
9. Make the payment – you will then need to pay Dh65 or Dh130 (for English and Arabic). This cost includes the courier charges.
10. The birth certificate is delivered within two working days, according to MOHAP.
Cost:
According to MOHAP, for birth certificates, an Arabic copy is mandatory. You can also request for an English copy.
Dh65 for Arabic birth certificate.
Dh65 for English birth certificate (if requested)