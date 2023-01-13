Have you just got a job offer in the UAE, or are you simply looking for job opportunities in the country? Did you know that you may need to get your academic degree issued in China, attested in the UAE, to obtain your employment visa? In case you are wondering what the attestation process is, refer to our detailed guide below.

While not all jobs require attested academic degree for employment visas, getting yours attested can save you time and trouble when you need to offer one, given the fact that the attestation process can take from five to six weeks.

Here are three steps you need to go through to acquire your academic degree attestation.

1. Get your academic degree notarised in China

The first thing you need to do is to notarise your academic degree in China. You will need to apply through a notary public office in your registered place of residence. You can do so by visiting the office or by applying online.

2. Get ‘double attestation’ of your academic degree in China

According to China’s Consular Affairs’ website, the notarised academic degree may not be accepted by related department in your country of employment, as they cannot confirm the authentication of the notarisation. This is the reason why you need to also get your academic degree attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Again, according to China’s Consular Affairs’ website, depending on the country of your employment, single attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China may not be enough.

In the case of the UAE, you will need ‘double attestation’, with the second attestation issued by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China.

Documents needed for ‘double attestation’

You will need to prepare the documents listed below for the ‘double attestation’ application:



- Filled Application for Consular Authentication File Registration Form, which you can locate on this website: http://cs.mfa.gov.cn/zggmcg/lsrz/.



- Notarised academic degree



- If you are assigned by governmental organisations to work or study in the UAE, you will need to offer your organisation’s introduction letter, overseas assignment letter with approval, as well as your second generation National ID card, which was issued after 2004.

You should note that you cannot submit your documents, or apply for ‘double attestation’ personally to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, or to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China. To submit your documents and apply for the attestation, you will need to contact appointed organisations in your registered place of residency to do it for you.

You may refer to our list of appointed local Foreign Affair Offices and other organisations in different provinces in China for their contacts. Once you establish contact with them, you may entrust their staff to submit your documents and start the ‘double attestation’ process.

Here is the list of appointed Local Foreign Affair Offices and other organisations in different provinces in China, which you can contact for your ‘double attestation’ application: 1. An Hui Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0551-62999839

2. Inna Mongolia Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0471-6946380/6946595

3. Liao Ning Foreign Affairs

Tel: 024-23271077

4. Ji Lin Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0431-82752831

5. Hei Long Jiang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0451-53633327

6. Shang Hai Foreign Affairs

Tel: 021-62470833

7. Jiang Su Foreign Affairs

Tel: 025-83666440

8. Zhe Jiang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0571-87054924

9. Fu Jian Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0591-87815074

10. Jiang Xi Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0791-86739846

11. He Nan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0371-65688864

12. Hu Bei Foreign Affairs

Tel: 027-87301852

13. Hu Nan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0731-82219825

14. Guang Dong Foreign Affairs

Tel: 020-81217589

15. Guang Xi Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0771-5595561

16. Hai Nan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0898-65316350

17. Chong Qing Foreign Affairs

Tel: 023-63850843

18. Si Chuan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 028-84392778

19. Gui Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0851-86611599

20. Yun Nan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0871-64098094

21. Shaan Xi Foreign Affairs

Tel: 029-83233616/029-83233618

22. Shan Dong Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0531-86137818

23. Ha Er Bin Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0451-87656261

24. Ji Nan Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0531-86931248

25. Qing Dao Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0532-66200531

26. Ning Bo Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0574-87187512

27. Zhu Hai Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0756-2125402

28. Yan Tai Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0535-6601183

29. Wei Hai Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0631-5188696

30. Chang Chun Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0431-88776726

31. Nan Tong Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0513-85215932

32. Shen Zhen Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0755-88120330/82105985

33. Wu Han Foreign Affairs

Tel: 027-82847467

34. Yang Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0514-87883370

35. Cheng Du Foreign Affairs

Tel: 028-86635279

36. Beijing Foreign Affairs

Tel: 010-85622716

37. He Bei Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0311-87807332

38. Shan Xi Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0351-4083617

39. Tibet Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0891-6328433/6335171

40. Gan Su Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0931-8720709

41. Qing Hai Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0971-8249837/8244069

42. Ning Xia Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0951-5044617

43. Shen Yang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 024-23271077

44. Da Lian Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0411-83881279

45. Xin Jiang Construction Formation

Tel: 0991-2327565

46. Xi An Foreign Affairs

Tel: 029-86787882/86787883

47. Guang Zhou

Tel: 020-83370762

48. Hang Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0571-85252861

49. Xia Men Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0592-5142959

50. Nan Jing Foreign Affairs

Tel: 025-83378653

51. Quan Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0595-22110192/22110157

52. Qing Huang Dao Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0335-3652320

53. Fu Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0591-87545126/87547581

54. Yi Chang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0717-6733275

55. Wen Zhou Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0577-88315299/88312577/88370677

56. Tian Jin Foreign Affairs

Tel: 022-58785378

57. Xin Jiang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0991-6176788

58. Man Zhou Li Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0470-6234991

59. Xiang Yang Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0710-3756559

60. Zi Bo Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0533-2771124

61. Lin Yi Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0539-8726683

62. Jing De Zhen Foreign Affairs

Tel: 0798-8210973

63. Beijing China Tourism Group Travel Services Limited

Tel: 010-65124896

64. Beijing Mao Fa International Travel Agency

Tel: 010-85615562

65. People’s Government of Beijing Foreign Affairs Office International Exchange Center

Tel: 010-85622716

66. Beijing Fang Yuan Notary Public

Tel: 010-85197689

67. Beijing Guoxin Notary Public

Tel: 010-82255185-818

68. Beijing Chang An Notary Public

Tel: 010-65543888-8728

69. Beijing Dong Fang Notary Public

Tel: 010-64070171

The process

After you establish contact with your chosen appointed organisation, the staff in that organisation will guide you to submit your documents to them, and start the application for you.



- First they will acquire attestation for your degree from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.



- Afterwards, your attested degree, along with the remainder documents will be sent to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China, for their attestation on your degree.

Fees and processing time

The fees for ‘double attestation’ are as follows:



- Normal case – 50yuan (Dh27.17)

- Urgent case – 100yuan (Dh54.34)

- Delivery fee (within China only) – 25yuan(Dh13.58)/500g

It takes four working days for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China to process the first attestation for a normal case, and two working days for an urgent case.

After the first attested degree and other documents are sent to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China, it takes them four working days to process the second attestation for a normal case, and two working days for an urgent case. So overall – it should be done in over a week’s time.

3. Get the final attestation of your academic degree in the UAE

After the notarisation and ‘double attestation’ of your degree in China, you will need to conduct the final attestation in the UAE, through UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. And this marks the last step of your academic degree attestation, to be used for employment visa in the UAE.