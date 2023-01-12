Online application process

• Click ‘register’ on the top right corner, if you have not registered yet.

• You will then be asked to fill in a user name, create a login password and confirm it.

• On the same page, you will need to select the province and city where your application will take place, and select the notary public office in that city. You should then read the terms and conditions, and check the box ‘I have read and I accept the terms and conditions’. Then click ‘continue’.

• A page will appear asking for your name, phone number and National ID card number. Fill in the information, click ‘send verification code’.

• You will then receive a verification code on your phone. Fill in the verification code on the page, and click ‘finish’.

• You should then login to the platform by filling in your phone number or user name and password.

• After logging in, you will be on the home page. Select ‘start application’.

• Select the province and city where your application will be submitted in the drop down menu.

• Then a list of the notary public offices will appear. Select the one that is convenient to you.

• You will then be asked to choose from one of the two options - ‘use of notarisation’ or ‘notarisation matter’. Select ‘notarisation matter’.

• Afterwards, you will be given a list of notarisation matters, choose ‘degree notarisation’, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click ‘next’.

• On the next page, choose the country where your notarised diploma is going to be used. If you choose ‘the UAE’, you will be given two language options for the notarisation – English and Arabic. Choose the language you need.

• Your name, ID card number, gender, date of birth, and the notary service you previously chose will also be displayed on this page. Review the information and make sure they are correct, then click ‘next’.

• On the next page, you are asked to fill in your cell phone number again for the notary public office staff to contact you.

• Next, choose the method of obtaining the notarisation (only physical pick up is available), choose the place from where you would be picking up the notarised degree, which would again be of the notary office you have chosen earlier. Next, you will be able to choose an ‘acceptance staff’, who will manage your notarisation process. These staff members will be listed depending on the office you have selected. You can also add in any additional or specific requests you may have regarding your degree notarisation in the next field, titled ‘remarks’.

• Scroll down to the bottom of the page, read the terms and conditions, and check the box that states ‘I have read and I agree to the terms and conditions’. Then click ‘next’.

• You will then be asked to upload your documents on the next page. Upload the documents as per requirements, and click ‘submit documents’.

• By submitting your documents, your application is also submitted. You will get an application number on the next page, along with a summary of your application information.