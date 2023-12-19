Dubai: Just an hour’s drive away from Dubai, you can zip line over wadis, take part in an axe throwing competitions, and go down a water slide to plunge into a pool, all in one location – the Hatta Wadi Hub.

Hatta Wadi Hub, along with the Leem Lake that is located nearby, is the focal point of the ongoing Hatta Festival and can be a great place to visit with your family or friends. While most of the activities are adventure-themed, young visitors can also enjoy the free swings in the area, with options to eat out as well.

Here we have listed the top 10 adventure activities you can try your hands at, at the Hatta Wadi Hub. All activities need to be paid for separately, and most of them have a minimum age limit, which you should keep in mind. You may also be required to meet certain other requirements, like a weight limit for some activities, and to wear close-toed sport shoes for others.

1. Archery:

Try your hand at archery, whether you are a professional marksman or just an enthusiast. The archery section at the hub has five lanes, with the target at 10 metres. This activity is for all skill levels.



For adults – Dh50

For children above the age of eight – Dh30



Duration and timings:

Duration -15 minutes

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

Hatta Wadi Hub Image Credit: Supplied

2. ‘Small Plunge and Big Plunge’

For children above the age of six – Dh15

For adults – Dh25 (the trampoline for adults is larger and is referred to as ‘Big Plunge’)

Duration and timings:

Duration – 15 minutes

Timings: 8am to 6pm

3. Wall Climbing:

You will also find a specially constructed climbing wall, which has recessed and projecting holds, with each climber attached to a harness. The wall features four to five lanes with varying degrees of difficulty levels. This activity is open to adults and children above the age of six.



For children - Dh30

For individuals above the age of 16 – Dh50

Duration and timings:

Duration - 15 minutes

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

Hatta Wadi Hub Image Credit: Supplied

4. Water slides – ‘Hatta Drop-In’

This attraction consists of multiple water slides, with each of them varying in height and length. Some of the water slides are for beginners and others are for advanced users.



For adults and children above the age of six – Dh90.

Duration and timings:

Duration - 60 minutes

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

5. Axe throwing

Before you take part in this activity, you are going to undergo a half an hour training class by experts on the safety and accuracy of axe throwing.



For adults above the age of 15 – Dh50

Duration and timings

Duration -15 minutes

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

6. Twin zipline

If you want to zipline over a wadi with a friend, Hatta Wadi Hub as a 350-meter ‘Twin Zipline’ located on top of a hill.



For adults: Dh110 for one round.

It is important to note that there is a weight limit for this activity – participants must be between 45kg to 95kg.

Timings

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

7. Paintball – ‘Gen Ball’

If you have a group of friends or family members with you, you can all try out a paintball session at ‘Gen Ball’, which uses new technology that makes the paintball experience less painful and messy.



Each participant will be equipped with safety gear and high-powered gel ball guns.



For adults and children above the age of six: Dh85

Timings and duration

Duration - 20 minutes

Weekdays and weekends – 9am to 6.30pm.

8. ‘Mountain Zorbing’

Another adventurous activity at Hatta Wadi Hub is ‘Mountain Zorbing’ where visitors go inside a giant plastic ball and roll down a hill.



For adults and children above the age of four years old – Dh55 for one round and Dh85 for two rounds.

Timings:

Weekdays – 9am to 6.30pm

Weekends – 9am to 6.30pm

9. High Ropes course and Kids Rope course

These activities are in the Hatta Aerial Adventure Park, which is within Hatta Wadi Hub. The ropes course is challenging but visitors will have experienced staff and experts to guide them through.



For adults – Dh180

For kids – Dh60

Timings:

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

10. ‘Mountain Kart’

In this activity, visitors can enjoy mountain karting, on purpose-built, three-wheeled downhill karts. This activity is suitable for adults.



For adults – Dh90

Timings:

Weekdays – 9am to 6pm

Weekends – 9am to 9pm

How to get there

If you live in Dubai, you can take the ‘Hatta Express Bus’, which departs from the Dubai Mall bus station every two hours and gets you to Hatta in 90 minutes. Once you are at the Hatta Bus station, you can take the ‘Hatta On and Off bus (H04)’, which has a ticket price of Dh2 and takes you to the top tourist spots in Hatta, including the Moutain Bike Trail.

If you are driving to Hatta, you can reach the Hatta Wadi Hub, by driving down the E44 highway – the Dubai Hatta Road.