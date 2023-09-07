1. Global Village – opens October 18

One of Dubai’s most popular destinations, Global Village will reopen a week early this year - Season 28.

The official reopening date is October 18 and the attraction is expected to stay open till April 28, 2024. While details of the attractions and ticket offers for the new season have not been released yet, Global Village has opened up registrations for kiosks and food carts .

Location:

Located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

Timings:

• Monday to Thursday – 4pm to 12am.

• Friday to Saturday – 4pm to 1am.

Global Village will reopen a week early this year for Season 28. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotobi/Gulf News

2. Dubai Miracle Garden – early October

Season 11 of Dubai Miracle Garden ended on June 4, 2023 and the park is expected to reopen in early October.

The flower-themed garden boasts more than 150 million flowers and at least 120 varieties of plants, with the entire park spanning 72,000 square metres.

The most famous attractions at Dubai Miracle Garden are the Guinness World Record-breaking floral sculpture, which is in the shape of an Emirates Airbus A380, and an 18-metre sculpture of Mickey Mouse made with 100,000 plants and flowers.

Location:

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South, Street 3 in Dubailand.

Timings:

• Weekdays (Monday to Friday): 9am to 9pm

• Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): 9am to 11pm

3. Dubai Garden Glow – this month

If you want to experience walking through millions of lights and visual illusions, the Dubai Garden Glow will reopen for its ninth season in September, according to its official website.

The park stretches across 50 acres of greenery and is regarded as the world's ‘biggest glow-in-the-dark garden’. Once the sun sets, Dubai Garden Glow's 10 million LED lights, 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronic dinosaurs come alive.

Location:

Dubai Garden Glow is located in Zabeel Park and you must enter through Gate No.6.

Timings:

• Sunday to Friday: 5pm to 10pm

• Saturday and public holidays: 5pm to 12am

The Dubai Garden Glow will reopen for its ninth season in September Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Safari Park - End of September or early October

Dubai Safari Park, which spans over 119 hectares – or around 166 football fields – is home to around 3,000 animals, which includes 78 species of mammals, including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates, 50 types of reptiles, 111 species of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates.

The open-air zoo closed for the summer on May 31, 2023. For now, visitors can make private bookings for the exclusive summer package, which is a two-hour private tour of the park.

Regular tickets for Dubai Safari Park are yet to go on sale, but it is expected to reopen by the end of September or early October.

Summer Packages cost:

Dh1,000 – for the entire private tour.

The package can accommodate up to six people. You can book the tickets online through the official ticketing platform for Dubai Safari Park - ticketingsales.dubaisafari.ae

• Summer Package Morning – 8am to 10am.

• Summer Package Night – 6pm to 8pm.

Location:

Located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44, Ras Al Khor Road. The closest landmark to Dubai Safari Park is Dragon Mart.

Timings:

The timings for the upcoming season are:

• Every day from 9am to 5pm.