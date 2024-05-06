Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do this.

Step 1: Download the app

The ‘RTA Dubai’ app is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. You would need to first download the app, before setting it up.

Step 2: Set up your RTA account

Open the app and tap on ‘Login/Register’ on top of the screen.

If you already have a UAE Pass account or an RTA account, log in using either of these two accounts.

Otherwise, tap on ‘register’ and follow these steps:

• Fill in the registration form, by providing your username, email address and mobile number.

• Set a password and confirm.

• First, an email will be sent to you, with a One-time Password (OTP). Once you enter this OTP, you will be able to log in.

• An OTP will then be sent to your mobile number, as a two-step verification process.

Once you have entered the second OTP, your account will be validated and you can continue to the next step.

How to pay for parking You have multiple options to pay for parking through the app:

1. Apple Pay

2. RTA wallet

3. SMS (this would incur an additional SMS charge of 30fils)

4. Credit or debit card

Step 3: Pay for parking through the app

- On the home page, tap on ‘parking’ and then select ‘Pay public parking fees’.

- The app will then detect the parking zone you are in automatically. You can also select the parking zone, by moving the pin on the map or entering the zone number in the search bar.

- The app will give you details of the parking zone timings, and the parking charges based on the number of hours. Then, tap on ‘Ready to pay?’.

- Tap on ‘manage vehicles’ and then add the plate details like plate number and the emirate in which the car is registered. You just have to do it the first time around, after which the vehicle details will be saved to your account.

- Next select the duration of parking and then tap on ‘pay’.

- Select the payment method from the options provided, and tap on ‘next’.

The app will then give you a parking ticket summary.

