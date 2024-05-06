How to apply for the card online

• Download the ‘nol Pay’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

• Open the app, and tap on ‘Get my nol card’.

• Select the ‘card type’ as ‘physical’ and then choose the travel class. The options are for ‘regular’ and ‘gold’.

• Then choose the customer segment as ‘adult’, ‘person of determination’, ‘student’ etc.

• Next, you will get the option to choose a card design. If you choose the default design, there will be no additional cost. But you can also choose from the options being offered, which provide you with cards that have different snapshots from Dubai. If you choose one of these special designs, it will cost you an additional Dh30.

• Finally add the delivery details. This will include your complete address, area and city of residence in the UAE.

• Update your personal information and upload your photograph, which is a requirement for a personalised nol card.

• Reconfirm the details and agree to the terms and conditions.

• Finally, make the payment by using your credit or debit card.

• Once you have completed the application process, you will receive a notification confirming the same. The application will then be reviewed and once approved, your nol card will be delivered to you.