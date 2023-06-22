1. Watch the Eid Al Adha fireworks celebrations in Dubai

The Eid Al Adha break in UAE will officially begin on June 27, and there will be two firework shows at Dubai Festival City and Dubai Parks and Resorts to welcome the holiday.

Dubai Festival City will have an immersive fireworks and light show on the second night of Eid, which is June 29.

From June 27 to July 1, you can also enjoy five days of free fireworks shows at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

On the second day of Eid, Dubai Festival City Mall will have fireworks and a light show. Image Credit: Supplied

2. Book a private chalet for the whole day at Al Mamzar Beach Park

If you want to relax in your own private space with friends and family, enjoy beachfront views and grill a barbecue, you book a chalet for the whole day at Al Mamzar Beach Park for only Dh150.

There are a total of 15 chalets, with facilities like air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, and a washroom. All the chalets have their own outdoor private barbecue area.

If you want to book a chalet you can do it through the Dubai Municipality app, which is available for Apple and Android devices or the official website – dm.gov.ae. Click here for a detailed guide on how to book the private chalets.

Location:

The chalets are located inside the park, near Flamingo Beach. The area is accessible by car and it also has a separate public parking space. Parking is free for visitors.

Timings:

You can rent a chalet for a full day, according to this schedule:

• Sunday to Wednesday: from 9am to 9pm.

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9am to 10pm.

Cost:

According to Dubai Municipality, the cost of the chalet depends on the size:

• Small chalet for up to six people: Dh150 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)

• Large chalet for eight to 12 people: Dh200 plus five per cent VAT.

Additional knowledge and innovation fee: Dh20

Entry fee for Al Mamzar Beach Park

To access the chalet area, you must first pay to enter the park. Here are the entrance fees for Al Mamzar Park, as per Dubai Municipality:

• Dh30 per car – the payment must be made with a nol card.

• Dh5 per individual – payment can be made with cash or nol card.

• Free for People of Determination and children under the age of two.

3. Explore Dubai’s top landmarks on a ferry from Dh5

One of the best ways to discover Dubai’s top attractions is to travel on the Dubai Ferry, where tickets start from Dh5.

The Dubai Ferry is operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and has six major routes which take you from one end of the city to the other.

From the ferry, you can enjoy views of Dubai’s iconic coastline, which includes popular tourist destinations like Dubai Creek, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis, The Palm.

The ferries are fully air-conditioned and can seat up to 98 people.

How do I buy the Dubai Ferry tickets?

You can buy the tickets at the marine station or book them online on the RTA website – rta. ae

If you do buy the tickets from the station, it is important to note that not all marine transport stations accept nol, credit, and debit cards, so you may need to pay by cash.

Dubai Ferry routes, timings and cost

There are five routes for the Dubai Ferry, and some of them are specifically for sightseeing. The cost and timings for each trip vary depending on which route you have taken.

1. CR10 Route - Al Ghubaiba – Souk Al Marfa in in Dubai Islands, Deira.

2. FR1 Route – Dubai Water Canal to Al Ghubaiba or Dubai Marina

3. FR1 Route – Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Canal – Bluewaters – Dubai Marina Mall

4. FR3 Route – Al Ghubaiba roundtrips around the Dubai Creek

5. FR4 Route – Dubai Marina Mall - Palm Jumeirah – Atlantis The Palm

For a complete breakdown of the cost, and the route details, read our detailed guide here.

The Dubai Ferry is operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA), and it is one of the best ways to view the city's historical sites and coastline. Image Credit: Supplied

4. Play your favourite sport at one of Dubai’s largest indoor sports complex

Want to try a new sport like pickleball or go for a Zumba class? You can do all of this at Dubai Sports World (DSW), which is a summer sports complex located at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

DSW will run until September 10, 2023, and the air-conditioned venue spans more than 300,000 square feet in Za’abeel Halls 2-6 at DWTC.

There is no entry fee for DSW, however, you must pay for the sports facilities you use and activities you participate in. There are also some free activities for families, but it still requires you to register on the Dubai Sports World app.

At DSW, there are free activities for families, like Mini Golf, Giant Jenga and Foosball.

Nine sports activities you can book at DSW:

You can book a court or a pitch through the ‘Dubai Sports World mobile app for Apple and Android devices. The charges are per hour and the activities are open to participants of all ages. To find out how you can book a court for your favourite sport, click here.

Here is a list of all the sporting activities available at the venue:

1. Football - Six indoor pitches.

2. Basketball – three indoor courts.

3. Padel – two indoor courts

4. Table tennis

5. Volleyball

6. Badminton - seventeen indoor courts

7. Cricket

8. Tennis – two indoor courts

9. Pickleball

Gym and Fitness Studio

At DSW, you can also use the gym or sign up for an exercise class like, HIIT (high-intensity interval training classes), circuit training, Zumba, and Yoga.

Timings:

Open seven days a week from 8am to 12am.

There is no entry fee for Dubai Sports World (DSW), however you must pay for the sports facilities you use and activities you participate in. Image Credit: Supplied

5. Enjoy Dubai’s most popular beaches at night

Want to relax by the beach during the Eid holidays but can’t take the summer heat? You can still enjoy Dubai’s beaches at night.

On May 14, Dubai Municipality introduced night swimming at three beaches in Dubai. Each of these public beaches has an 800-metre-high light tower, which enables residents and tourists to swim around the clock and electronic screens display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers.

If you want to swim at night, Dubai Municipality recommends beachgoers engage in night swimming only at these three beaches:

1. Jumeirah 2 Beach

2. Jumeirah 3 Beach

3. Umm Suqeim 1 Beach

Dubai Municipality urged beachgoers to engage in night swimming only in designated zones. Image Credit: Supplied

6. Go on an adventure at Mushrif Park’s new hiking trail

A free hiking trail in Dubai has just opened up, and it is located in Mushrif National Park. According to Dubai Municipality, the 10km-long (9.7km) mountain hiking trail can be used for free throughout the year

If you are looking for some adventure this Eid or just want to get your steps in, the trail is suitable for both beginners and professionals.

An 8.3km yellow recreational track will be available for visitors at the beginner’s level and a 1.4km orange sports track is suitable for skilled athletes with higher levels of fitness and endurance.

If you do plan on going, you need to make sure you follow these eight rules for hikers, as per Dubai Municipality, read here for the details.

7. Explore Hatta on a bike or e-scooter

Going to Hatta? You can now explore the popular destination on an e-scooter or bike. Visitors can rent a bike, mountain bike or e-scooter at one of the new ‘mobility stations’ located in the following areas:

• Hatta Heritage Village

• Next to Wadi Hatta Park

• Hatta Hill Park

• The public bus station

• Hatta Valley

The stations are located along the 9km cycling route.