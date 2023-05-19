Dubai: If you are looking for an activity this weekend or want to plan for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, you can book a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park for the whole day, for only Dh150.

There are a total of 15 chalets, with facilities like air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, and a washroom.

The chalets have a beachfront view and also come with an outdoor private barbecue area.

To book the chalet, you can reserve it in advance through the Dubai Municipality app or website.

About Al Mamzar Beach Park The park opened in 1994 and is spread over 99 hectares with five beaches. It is located on the Arabian Gulf’s banks on the western side of Dubai's coastline.



The park has numerous activities and services, such as bike rentals, swimming pools, free basketball, football and volleyball courts for visitors, and playgrounds.

Where are the chalets located in Al Mamzar Beach Park?

The chalets are located inside the park, near Flamingo Beach. The area is accessible by car and it also has a separate public parking space. Parking is free for visitors.

How much does it cost to book the chalet?

According to Dubai Municipality, the cost of the chalet depends on the size:

• Small chalet for up to six people: Dh150 plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)

• Large chalet for eight to 12 people: Dh200 plus five per cent VAT.

Additional knowledge and innovation fee: Dh20

The chalet reservation does not include the park entrance fees.

The exterior of a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park. Depending on the size of the cabin, it can cost around Dh150 to Dh200. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Dubai Municipality official website - www.dm.gov.ae The interior of a chalet at Al Mamzar Beach Park. The cabins are equipped with air-conditioning, sofas, folding chairs, a TV, a small kitchen, washroom, and private barbecue area. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Dubai Municipality official website - www.dm.gov.ae View gallery as list

Al Mamzar Beach Park entrance fees

To access the chalet area, you must first pay to enter the park. Here are the entrance fees for Al Mamzar Park, as per Dubai Municipality:

• Dh30 per car – the payment must be made with a nol card.

• Dh5 per individual – payment can be made with cash or nol card.

• Free for People of Determination and children under the age of two.

Where to book the Al Mamzar Park chalets

You can book the chalets online in two ways:

• The Dubai Municipality website – dm.gov.ae or

• The Dubai Municipality mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

How to reserve Al Mamzar Park Chalets online

Renting the chalets online is a straightforward process, and it only takes a few minutes.

Step 1: Access the chalet booking service on the Dubai Municipality website

• Visit the official Dubai Municipality website – dm.gov.ae, and scroll down the homepage until you see the ‘Individual Service’ category.

• Click on ‘Mamzar Chalet’ and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

• Next, you will be transferred to the Al Mamzar Park section on the municipality’s website. Click on ‘Reserve Now’.

Step 2: Reserve the chalet

• Select or search for the available dates. Some of the dates have a pink dot, this indicates that these days are reserved for ladies and children.

• Next, select a chalet. You will also be able to reserve a chalet from a map. The chalets are identified by numbers. There are also chalets specifically designed for people of determination.

• Select whether you are a ‘resident’. If you are a resident, enter the following details:

- Emirates ID number

- Email

- Full name

- Mobile number

If you are a visitor or tourist, enter your passport number, email address, full name and mobile number.

Confirm the booking details and agree to the terms and conditions. Click ‘Reserve Now’.

Step 3: Make the payment for the chalet and receive the reservation details

• You will then view the bill summary, your contact details and the final cost. Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Proceed to Payment’.

• Next, you will be transferred to ‘Dubai Pay’ – which is the official payment channel for Dubai Government services.

• Click the ‘Pay’ button.

• Enter your credit card details and click ‘Pay’

• You will then receive the payment confirmation on the Dubai Municipality website, and the chalet reservation details will be sent to your registered email address.

Al Mamzar Beach Park timings

As per Dubai Municipality:

• Sunday to Wednesday: from 8am to 10pm.

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays: from 8am to 11pm.

• Monday and Wednesday for women and children. Boys up to six years old are allowed.

Chalet Rental Hours:

You can rent a chalet for a full day, according to this schedule:

• Sunday to Wednesday: from 9am to 9pm. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays: 9am to 10pm.

Al Mamzar Beach Park Location

It is located in Al Mamzar residential area along the Corniche and Al Mamzar Creek, next to the main highway leading to Sharjah, which is the inter-Emirate road – E11.

How to get there:

You can reach Al Mamzar Park via car, metro or bus, here's how:

By Car

Al Mamzar Park is located between the border of Dubai and Sharjah, and the easiest way to get there by car is to the E11 road heading towards Sharjah.

By Metro

Although there is no Dubai Metro station within walking distance near Al Mamzar Park, the closest stations are Al Qiyadah Metro Station and Abu Hail Metro Station on the Green Line.

You can either take an RTA public taxi from the Metro station, which will cost you around Dh13 to Dh15 or the bus.

By Bus