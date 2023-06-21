Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has started operating "mobility stations" for bikes and e-scooters at 11 sites along 9km route in Hatta.
These stations feature a variety of soft mobility means like bikes, mountain bikes, and e-scooters, facilitated by the global micromobility provider, Lime.
The RTA is eager to develop soft mobility solutions in Hatta in order to provide diverse options for individual mobility experiences that matches the ongoing advancements in the area.
Hatta is a popular place for tourists due to its unique geographical location, environmental and cultural diversity, and a plethora of entertainment options that cater to the needs of the community.
During the first quarter of 2023, the trial phase of operating bike and e-scooter stations got a significant turnout from diverse segments of the community.
Some 1,902 trips were recorded in the first quarter with e-scooters accounting for 984 and bikes and mountain bikes contributing the remaining 918 trips. Statistics indicated that 93% were satisfied with the services provided during that period.
Visitors and residents can enjoy a breathtaking landscape and the mountainous environment of Hatta by renting bikes, e-scooters and mountain bikes. Around 250 e-scooters, 250 bikes, and 150 mountain bikes are available for renting at the mobility station.
The stations are located at 11 sites, notably the Hatta Heritage Village, next to Wadi Hatta Park, Hatta Hill Park, the public bus station, and Hatta Valley.