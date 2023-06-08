Dubai: Did you know you can play basketball, padel, tennis, cricket and football, all under one roof? Dubai Sports World (DSW), in association with Dubai Sports Council, is a summer sports complex located in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and was opened for the 13th consecutive year on Thursday, June 1.

DSW will run until September 10, 2023, and the air-conditioned venue spans more than 300,000 square feet in Za’abeel Halls 2-6 at DWTC.

There is no entry fee for DSW, however you must pay for the sports facilities you use and activities you participate in. There are also some free activities for families, but it still requires you to register on the Dubai Sports World app. Here are all the details.

Six free family activities for the summer

According to DSW, starting from June 15, ‘Dubai Kids World’ will host various activities including:

1. Football Pool – this combines two games - football and pool. Using a giant pool table and a football, players must use their football skills to sink coloured balls into the giant pool table’s holes.

2. Mini Golf

3. Foosball

4. Retro Video Games

5. Giant Jenga

6. Arm Wrestling

Nine sports activities you can book

Here is a list of all the sporting activities available at the venue:

1. Football - Six indoor pitches.

2. Basketball – three indoor courts.

3. Padel – two indoor courts

4. Table tennis

5. Volleyball

6. Badminton - seventeen indoor courts

7. Cricket

8. Tennis – two indoor courts

9. Pickleball

You can book a court or a pitch through the ‘Dubai Sports World’ mobile app for Apple and Android devices. The charges are per hour and the activities are open to participants of all ages.

Gym and fitness studio

According to DSW, the gym packages give visitors full flexibility from pay-as-you-go to full seasonal membership.

The entry for accessing the gym and fitness studio is paid.

Membership cost:

Single Entry (One-time pass) - Dh25

One month membership (30-day pass) - Dh300

Season Membership (100-day pass) - Dh700

There are also group fitness classes, which cost Dh35 per session. The classes start at 7am.

Types of fitness classes

• HIIT (high-intensity interval training classes)

• Circuit Training

• Zumba

• Martial Arts

• Yoga

• Running track

To find out the schedule for the classes and to book a session, you have to download the ‘Dubai Sports World' mobile app.

How do I sign up?

You need to download and register on ‘Dubai Sports World’ mobile App. You can sign in to the app with your existing Google or Apple account. You also have the option to register an online account using your email address and providing your full name, mobile number, nationality and date of birth. After you have entered the details, create a password and tap the ‘Create a Profile’ button.

Once you have made the booking, you have to present the QR code on the app at the entrance. You pay only for the sports facilities you book and use.

Summer academies for children

There are a total of 12 summer sports academies for children. Some of the sports include basketball, football, badminton and tennis.

The academies are for children from the ages of four to 12.

Timings:

Open seven days a week from 8am to 12am.

Location:

It is located in the Arena area of DWTC on Sheikh Zayed Road. The area is easily accessible via Metro, the closest station within walking distance is Dubai World Trade Centre on the Red Line.

Parking:

According to DSW, these are the parking spots available:

• Za’abeel Plaza Parking outside Za’abeel Hall 6

Cost: Dh5 for two hours. Dh5 for each additional hour after that.



• Exhibition Street Multi-Story car park

Cost: Dh5 per hour



• Al Mustaqbal Street car park

Cost: Dh5 per hour

Parking timings: