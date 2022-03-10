Dubai: Misusing IT services to circumvent your IP address online to commit a crime is a serious offence and can land you in jail as well with as a fine of Dh2 million, UAE’s Public Prosecution has warned.
In a post on its official social media accounts on March 9, the authority highlighted the penalty for IP address circumvention on the World Wide Web with the intention of committing a crime.
According to Article 10 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, whoever circumvents the computer network’s IP address using an address of a third or by any other means with the intent to commit an offence or prevent the discovery thereof, shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between Dh500,000 and not more than Dh2 million.
The new Cybercrime Law, adopted by Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, went into effect on January 2, 2022, replacing the Emirates' former Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrime, and is aimed at combatting rumours, fake news, bullying and harassment on social media platforms.