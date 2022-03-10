Stock Cybercrime Hacking
Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Misusing IT services to circumvent your IP address online to commit a crime is a serious offence and can land you in jail as well with as a fine of Dh2 million, UAE’s Public Prosecution has warned.

In a post on its official social media accounts on March 9, the authority highlighted the penalty for IP address circumvention on the World Wide Web with the intention of committing a crime.

According to Article 10 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, whoever circumvents the computer network’s IP address using an address of a third or by any other means with the intent to commit an offence or prevent the discovery thereof, shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between Dh500,000 and not more than Dh2 million.

WHAT IS AN IP ADDRESS?
An IP or Internet Protocol address is a unique identifying number assigned to a specific device or computer network that connects to the internet.

Also read:

The new Cybercrime Law, adopted by Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, went into effect on January 2, 2022, replacing the Emirates' former Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrime, and is aimed at combatting rumours, fake news, bullying and harassment on social media platforms.