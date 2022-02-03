Dubai: UAE Public Prosecution explained that the penalty for conducting business and property transactions through fraudulent means or by assuming a false identity online is one year in jail and a fine ranging from Dh250,000 and Dh1,000,000.
In a post on its official social media channels on February 2, the authority provided details of electronic fraud under the new cybercrime law.
In the post, UAE Public Prosecution provided details of Article 40 of Federal Decree-Law No.34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrime, which states: “Shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of one year and/or a fine ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh1 million, whoever unduly acquires, for himself or for others, a moveable property, a benefit or otherwise a deed or the signature of such deed, by using any fraudulent means or by using a false identity or impersonating a false status through information technology, electronic information system or any means of information technology.”
UAE Public Prosecution's campaign against cybercrime
The UAE Public Prosecution has used its social media accounts to bring awareness about the new cybercrime law. The authority had previously posted about the severe penalties for 'making fun' of COVID-19 rules and as well as the penalties for spreading fake news and rumours.