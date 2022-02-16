Dubai: The penalty for forging federal or local government electronic documents is a jail sentence and a fine ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh750,000, according to UAE’s new cybercrime law.
UAE Public Prosecution explained the details of the new law - Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes - through an online post on their official social media channels on Tuesday, February 15.
The post stated:
1. Shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and a fine ranging between Dh150,000 and Dh750,000 whoever falsifies any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government or federal or local public authorities or organisations.
2. Penalty shall be detention and/or a fine ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh300,000, in the case of falsification of documents of any entity not stated in para. (1) above.
3. Shall be sentenced to the penalty prescribed for offence of falsification, whoever knowingly uses the falsified electronic document.
UAE Public Prosecution's campaign against cybercrime
The UAE Public Prosecution has used its social media accounts to bring awareness about the new cybercrime law. The authority had previously posted about the severe penalties for 'making fun' of COVID-19 rules and as well as the penalties for spreading fake news and rumours.