Dubai: Illegal possession and collection of personal data and information of UAE citizens and residents will land you in jail as well as with a fine of up to Dh500,000, according the UAE’s new cybercrime law.
UAE Public Prosecution explained the details of the new law - Article 13 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes - through an online post on their official social media channels on Saturday, January 29.
The authority laid out the penalties for collecting and processing personal data and information in contravention of laws.
The post stated: “Shall be sentenced to detention and/or a fine ranging between Dh50,000 and Dh500,000, whoever uses information technology or any means of information technology to collect, archive or process personal information and data relating to Emiratis or residents of the State in contravention of the legislation in force in the State.”
The UAE Public Prosecution has been raising awareness about the new cybercrimes law, which came into force in January 2022. The authority had earlier warned UAE citizens and residents of the severe penalties for 'making fun' of COVID-19 rules as well as the penalties for spreading rumours and fake news.