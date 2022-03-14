Dubai: The penalty for using the internet to engage in prostitution and other illicit activities is imprisonment and a Dh1 million fine, UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
In a social media post on its official social media accounts on March 13, UAE Public Prosecution explained the punishment for the enticement for debauchery using digital platforms.
Article 33 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes
The post stated: “Shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and a fine ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh1 million whoever incites or entices another to engage in prostitution or debauchery or assists therein, using a computer network or any means of information technology. Penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum term of five years and a maximum fine of Dh1 million if the victim is a child.”
Recently, the UAE Public Prosecution has been using its official social media channels to raise awareness about the UAE’s latest legislations among residents and citizens.
New cybercrime law
The cybercrime law Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 came into effect on January 2, 2022, which replaced the UAE’s former Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrime, and discusses the circulation of rumours, fake news, bullying and harassment on social media platforms.