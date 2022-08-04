Dubai: If your car was wrecked or damaged by the recent heavy rains and flooding in Fujairah, or if your home or business was affected, you can receive an incident report to complete your insurance claim process, announced Fujairah Police on August 2.

You can complete the process in a few minutes on your phone.

How to get an incident report from Fujairah Police online

Fujairah Police posted on their official Instagram account that if residents had damage inflicted on their property or vehicle during the floods in the Emirate, they should scan the QR code (Quick Response code) that was provided in the post and follow the steps detailed to receive an incident report.

The QR code takes residents to an online service titled, ‘Inventory of those affected by rain in Fujairah’.

Once you are on the service page, follow these steps:

1. Enter your Emirates ID number and click ‘submit.’

2. The service will send an OTP (one-time password) to the mobile number linked to your Emirates ID.

3. Next, enter the OTP and you will be redirected to the application form.

4. Once you are on the online application page, you will see that your Emirates ID number, full name and mobile number will be automatically filled in. You will then be required to fill in the following details:

• A secondary mobile number (optional).

• The region in Fujairah where the damage occurred.

• Detailed address of the location.

5. After filling in your information, scroll down to provide details of the damage section. The website allows you to fill in details of the vehicle, house or business establishment that was affected.

6. Upload three supporting images of the damage.

7. Click the ‘submit’ button.