Dubai: From November 7, 2022, all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in the UAE, following an announcement by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA). The decision was a result of an effective approach to deal with the pandemic, according to the authority.

“Our efforts were realised thanks to the directives and vision of our wise leadership in dealing with the pandemic, as well as societal efforts and self-responsibility of each community member,” Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for NCEMA, had said in a press briefing.

At the peak of the pandemic, the UAE had put in place strict guidelines that needed to be followed, in order to control the spread of the virus and ensure community safety. The UAE Public Prosecution had also issued a list of fines for COVID-19 violations, in line with this strategy.

If you did receive a fine for violating these Covid-19 rules, you can now pay them off and benefit from a 50 per cent discount. The announcement was made by the UAE Public Prosecution on Tuesday, March 14.

What is the discount on COVID-19 fines?

In the announcement, posted on its social media channels, the Public Prosecution office said that individuals could benefit from a 50 per cent reduction in fines for violations of the ‘precautionary measures against the Covid-19 virus’ for a period of two months.

How to check if you have a COVID-19 fine on your Emirates ID

To find out if you have any fines issued against your Emirates ID, you can simply download the Ministry of Interior’s smartphone application – ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Once you log in using your UAE Pass, the app will inform you of any pending fines on your file, including fines related to Covid-19 violations.

You can also use the Abu Dhabi Police app and the Dubai Police app for this information. Read more about how you can check for any Covid-19 fines on these apps, here.

How can you pay the COVID-19 fines?

Once you have checked your fines, either through the Ministry of Interior portal, or through the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police apps, you can select the option to pay the fine. The payment can be completed online, using your debit or credit card.