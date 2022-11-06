Wearing masks is optional in all open and closed facilities across the UAE, including mosques and houses of worship. They will still be required at medical facilities and centres for people of determination.

The updated rules were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Sunday at a special media briefing on COVID-19 updates.

Al Hosn application will only be used to prove vaccination certificates and the results of PCR tests inside and outside the country upon request.

Green Pass is no longer required to enter public facilities and places.

NCEMA tweeted: "PCR testing and treatment health facilities will continue to operate. And the five-days isolation period for those infected with COVID-19 will still be implemented."

It added: "As for sporting events and activities, organizing bodies at the national and local levels may request pre-examinations, or vaccination certificates, according to the type or importance of the activity."

Series of updates

The latest announcement follows a gradual easing of measures recently, in line with a fall in COVID-19 cases.

On September 28, masks were made optional in public places and schools, but remained a must at medical facilities, mosques, public transport. Airlines were given the flexibility to decide on masks as they deemed fit.

The UAE stopped announcing daily COVID-19 cases at the end of September. Updates are however available at the official website of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, NCEMA and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The first COVID-19 case was detected on January 29, 2020.

The UAE’s handling of the pandemic has attracted worldwide recognition. The country is one of the most vaccinated nations at almost 100 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

NCEMA Official Spokesperson Dr Saif Al Dhaheri said: “The UAE government has made unremitting efforts during the last period to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in increased awareness on how to deal with epidemics and diseases."

“The health sector, in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities, intensified its efforts to deal with the health crisis, stemming from the belief that society’s health is a top priority of the wise leadership,” he said, affirming that the health sector will continue to monitor the situation and implement active surveillance in all regions of the country.

“Our solidarity over the past three years outlines the county’s interest in the health and safety of all community members, especially senior citizens, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases,” NCEMA official Spokesperson said, adding that efforts were realised thanks to the directives and vision of the wise leadership in dealing with the pandemic, as well as societal efforts and self-responsibility of each community member.

“In the past period, we have witnessed a noticeable decrease in infections and deaths, which indicates the extent of society's awareness and application of all precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the country’s gains and achievements,” Dr. Al Dhaheri said.