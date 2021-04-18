Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Have a relaxed night out this Ramadan and try one of the many suhoors on offer in Dubai.

Ila

The suhoor set menu at Ila in Al Seef includes small water, yoghurt, bread, falafel, mixed fresh vegetables with cheese, an omelette of your choice with mushrooms, cheese, pastrami and vegetables. Suhoor is priced at Dh29 and available from 10pm to 3am.

Al Mashowa

The Emirati seafood restaurant in City Walk is offering logaimat Emirati sharing suhoor platter priced at Dh89 and Dh125 and is available from 9pm to 1am

Soleil Pool & Lounge

If you are looking to catch up with friends after a long day, extend your evening for suhoor at Soleil Pool & Lounge at Sofitel the Obeliskand enjoy an a la carte menu and shisha blends. Sit back, dine and relax in the Mediterranean cabanas. Suhoor at Soleil Pool & Lounge will be available a la carte and Shishas are priced at Dh70.

Amaseena

Bedouin-inspired tents, a star-filled sky and the sounds of Arabic music create an authentic desert dining experience at Amaseena at the Ritz Carlton JBR. From mandi-cooked lamb, traditional favourites and delicacies flavoured with hand-roasted spices, to tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware. Enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine with dishes from Morocco and Lebanon as well as signature Persian dishes. Suhour a la carte with dishes starting from Dh35 per dish and is available from 10pm to 1am

Nomad

Nomad at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is offering an a la carte traditional suhoor menu served to the table with shisha available from 9pm to 2am.

Ewaan

Enjoy an authentic Arabic buffet for suhoor at Ewaan Restaurant at The Palace Downtown, with signature dishes, traditional favourites and Levantine delicacies. Suhoor is priced at Dh170 per person and is available from 10pm to 1am on weekdays and 10pm to 2am on weekends

Al Mandhar

Suhoor at Al Mandhar in Jumeirah Al Naseem offers a traditional family-style suhoor menu served to your lounge table. Shisha is also available. Suhoor is priced at Dh150 per person and is served from 11pm to 3am.

Ayamna

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Atlantis, The Palm hosts a suhoor at the resort’s celebrated Lebanese restaurant Ayamna, with set menus hand-selected by the Beirut-born Chef Ali. Offering a wide variety of Lebanese dishes,suhoor is offered a la carte with a minimum spend of Dh185 per person. Shisha is also available on the terrace from 9pm to 1am.

Al Fayrouz

Suhoor at Al Fayrouz in Jumeirah Al Qasr features a traditional post-iftar menu that is served to the table. Suhoor is a la carte and shisha is also available. Suhoor is served from 8.30pm onwards.

Mosaico and Gazebo

Head to the Palazzo Versace Dubai for suhoor where guests can enjoy a curated à la carte’ and shisha menu from the Gazebo and Mosaico terraces and pool. Suhoor is available from 8.30pm until 2am.

Al Nafoorah

The popular Lebanese restaurant at Jumeirah Emirates Towers have a post-iftar mezze and mocktails served to the table. The menu is a la carte and also features shisha. Suhoor takes place from 8am to 1am.

Maiz Tacos

The family-run taqueria in JLT is launching a new suhoor deal. Offering fresh ingredients, homemade traditional Mexican flavours and welcoming staff. You can choose one main from a host of authentic Mexican dishes like the Pollo Adobado Tacos: Adobado marinated chicken, covered in guacamole, salsa, onion and cilantro and the Angus steak, battered perch, shrimp, cauliflower and sweet potato amongst others on the menu. If you prefer a burrito, then they offer a marinated grilled chicken, Angus steak or a vegan option. For quesadillas, their sweet potato and black bean is a favourite. Includes chicken or Angus steak too or opt for the chicken torta, a taco - sandwich hybrid. You will also get a side of crispy tortilla chips & salsa and an immunity-boosting tamarind juice all for Dh39. The offer is available from 9.30pm until 11pm.

Kazoza

Craving homemade Egyptian street food for suhoor? Visit Kazoza at the Pointe in Palm Jumeirah and indulge in a suhoor a la carte menu offering a selection of eggs, foul, falafel and so much more. Suhoor is available from 9pm onward.

Paramount Hotel

Suhoor will be presented at the Malibu Deck, Hollywood inspired resort-style pool, with special deals and packages of delicious bites, traditional treats, an extensive Shisha menu, a California food truck and live BBQ stations. Additionally, you can enjoy your favourite movies and sporting events on the biggest outdoor screen in the Business Bay area. Suhoor is a la carte.

The Beach Grill

Enjoy suhoor at The Beach Grill at the Address Beach Resort for a relaxed experience. On offer are traditional beverages, soups, as well as hot and cold mezze. The selection of main courses features grills including the oriental mixed grill platter with prime beef tenderloin, minced chicken kebabs, lamb chops, prawn and salmon along with sides. Shisha is also on offer for guests. Suhoor is priced at Dh220 per person and is available from 10pm to 1am.

Pearl Lounge

Pearl Lounge at Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers a traditional à la carte suhoor menu served directly to the table, with shisha available. Suhoor is priced at Dh195 per person and is served from sunset until 12.30am

Sultan’s Lounge