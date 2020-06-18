Going Out this weekend? Here’s some places you want to check out

Image Credit:

With restrictions in the city continuing to ease and more venues opening up, we give you the lowdown of what to expect this weekend.

Watch the premier league out with your buddies

Image Credit:

Football is back! Following a three-month hiatus, the English Premier League will be showcasing plenty of games this weekend. So why not head down to Black Tap Dubai and enjoy their meal deal, while watching the game with your buddies. Diners can score with the ‘Burger and Hops’ offer which includes the All-American burger and a selection of hops for Dh69. The venue will also offer fans an all-day ‘Hoppy Hour’ on weekdays with two-for-one deals on a selected, house beverages and a wide selection of American hops.

Location: Black Tap’s Rixos Premium

Offer: Burger and hops or Dh69 plus a happy hour at 2 for 1 on beverages

Celebrate an early father’s day

Father’s Day actually takes place on Sunday, June 21 is but many Dubai restaurants are offering their father’s day deals throughout the weekend. Take him out to a free breakfast or a specially discounted lunch. Check out our story of 9 way to celebrate dad on father’s day.

Check out Aquaventure’s amazing summer deal

Waterparks are back! As of this Thursday, June 18, Atlantis Aquaventure will reopen Thursday-Sunday with offers of up to 50 per cent off. Not only will day passes start at Dh119 for adults and Dh99 for children but the 50 per cent off also extends to Dolphin Bay and Sea Lion Point, The Lost Chambers and all dive experiences in The Ambassador Lagoon. This also means that guests staying in resort from Thursdays-Sundays will also receive daily unlimited complimentary access to the park as part of their room price.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Offer: 50 per cent off entry tickets

Try the new brunch at Distillery

Image Credit:

Downtown Dubai’s favourite gastropub has introduced two new brunches to its weekly offering, now taking place every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. The Friday Distillery Brunch, invites diners to enjoy three hours of unlimited food and beverage, all served to the table, in a laid-back, casual setting, paired with the sounds of rock classics and hits of today. From the menu, dive into tempting starters including wagyu beef tartare, popcorn prawns, a pound of wings flavoured to your liking, beef brisket fries with peppercorn gravy, spicy tomato bruschetta, or Caesar salad with veal bacon. A hearty selection of mains come next, ranging from juicy burgers and hotdogs to chilli con Carne, fish & chips, chicken Parmesan, and mushroom risotto. Traditional treats await for dessert, including New York cheesecake with strawberry coulis, warm apple crumble, and double chocolate mousse with fresh berries.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Friday for Dh149 with soft drinks, Dh279 with house beverages and Saturday from Dh149 with soft drinks and Dh229 with house beverages

Timings: Every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm

Fun in the sun: Cove Beach’s is back

Image Credit:

Cove Beach is welcoming guests back to its pools, beach, the contemporary Two.0 restaurant, and lounge area. Located at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Cove Beach is taking additionally precautionary measures, in addition to the government-specified directives to ensure the safety of all guests and staff, including reduced capacity and additional sanitization measures. Guests can enjoy a Single Sunbed on the beach for Dh200 per person, which is fully redeemable on F&B. Remember to bring your own towels.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dh200, fully redeemable on F&B

Timings Daily from 10am until sunset

Dine out: Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi is now open

Image Credit:

Fouquet’s restaurant located within Louvre Abu Dhabi is now open to all guests with no exceptions while remaining fully compliant with the Abu Dhabi health authorities’ guidelines. While the museum remains closed until the June 24, guests can access the classic Parisian brasserie from Gate 2 of Louvre Abu Dhabi and enjoy a lovely walk under the iconic Dome prior to the dining experience. Enjoy the A La Carte menu created in collaboration with French Michelin Star Chef, Pierre Gagnaire. The menu features French classics injected with a Gagnaire twist.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Cost: Approx. Dh550 for two

Timings: Open Daily from 12pm to 9pm

Atelier M launches new date night

Image Credit:

This is a night for those who might have played too much PlayStation over lockdown and not paid enough attention to their partners. Atelier M is hosting a romantic dinner for two. With views of the marina, great food and a lovely atmosphere, your partner will forget all reasons they’re mad. Enjoy a three-course set menu for Dh259 for two. Dishes include; roasted artichoke Tortellini, roasted lamb shank and salted caramel flan. Launching this Thursday and available every Thursday and Saturday in the restaurant.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh259 for two

Timings: every Thursday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm

Enjoy an Aperitivo at Robertos Dubai

Roberto's at DIFC. Image Credit: Supplied picture

The DIFC favourite is bringing back La Dolce Vita with a Dubai twist. Chef Guarracino has curated a menu of refined classics alongside innovative signature dishes complete with inventive flavours. Start things off with the Salmone Marinato, where beetroot meets salmon, yuzu, cabbage and peas. As for mains, try the Roberto’s Pizza, a beef carpaccio, wild rocket, parmesan and truffle-topped pizza straight from the streets of Napoli. Or opt for the Fettucine al Pesto di Basilico 2.0, homemade fettuccine with basil pesto and pine nuts prepared right at your table using liquid nitrogen.

Location: Gate Village, Building No. 1, DIFC

Cost: various

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 6pm

Staycation of the week: Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa

Image Credit:

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa will be offering an exclusive shortcation deal so UAE residents have the chance to relax into a well-earned summer break. With prices starting from Dh890 per night, you can choose from plush rooms, deluxe suites and private villas to make you feel at home during the mini getaway. All stays will include a daily breakfast spread and access to the facilities, including multiple plunging pools, a two-kilometre private, white sand beach and a top of the range fitness suite, as well as a choice of international cuisines to dine on at the exquisite on-site restaurants. Additionally, all guests who book a three-night stay will receive two complimentary activity passes to either the Suwaidi Pearl Farm or any of the bucket list adventure experiences at Jebel Jais Adventure Peak.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Starting from Dh890 per night including breakfast and free RAK activity