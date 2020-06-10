1 of 10
Jetty Lounge: One of the most beautiful lounges in Dubai, the One & Only Royal Mirage beach front lounge is a super romantic spot. It's located in the heart of Dubai Marina, but it feels so far away from the city. It's chilled-out, stylish, but still very private. Expect your proposal to be accompanied by the soundtrack of waves on the shore.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara: How about proposing in a private spot nestled in the glorious Arabian desert at Qasr al Sarab. Your best bet would be to do it at around sunset for the most impactful view. Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort are temporarily closed until 29 July 2020 due to the pandemic.
Jebel Hafeet: If you want to propose overlooking nature, head on over to a cooler part of the country and hike to the top of Jebel Hafeet with your special someone. At a towering 1,240 metres, Hafeet is the highest peak in Abu Dhabi. Get on one knee and pop the question overlooking this gorgeous view.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Terrace at Burj Al Arab: We know, we know, how predictable, right? But just imagine telling all your loved ones that you were engaged at one of the worlds' seven star hotels! Located at Dubai’s most iconic hotel, the terrace is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind restaurant, pool, beach and cabana space.
Image Credit: Supplied
Pierchic: The restaurant has been dubbed one of the most romantic in Dubai by numerous sources. We think that the bar is even more beautiful. Where else would you be surrounded by water, while enjoying the fresh ocean breeze on a floating pod?
Atmosphere at Burj Khalifa: These days it' safe to say that you haven’t fully experienced Dubai until you have booked yourself a window table on the 122nd floor of the swanky At.mosphere Lounge at the Burj Khalifa. Many might be surprised to know that it has one of the most beautiful breakfasts in Dubai. You should considered popping the question over breakfast? Ask for a window seat and enjoy a delicious meal with a breathtaking view before getting down on one knee.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki
The jetty at Mina Rashid: An unexpected spot, but the jetty at Marina Cubes in Mina Rashid is a serene and quiet spot for the private moment. With views of the torquise waters and yachts. You cant have a better spot to pop the question.
Bateaux Dubai Cruises: Go to The Bateaux Dubai cruise that you and your love enjoy a customised romantic experience. Propose to your lucky lady, while exploring the waterways of Dubai Creek and enjoying freshly prepared gourmet cuisine in this floating restaurant.
Dubai Miracle Garden: This blooming graden in the middle of the desert (literally) is a great spot to pop the question. The special moment will be complete with the gorgeous floral backdrop. Especially at the heart-shaped arches. Think of the pics!
Image Credit: Supplied
The Shangri La Private Terrace: If you want to splurge a little for this special occasion, then nothing is more romantic than a private dinner for two against the iconic Dubai skyline. This is at Level 42 in the Shangri-La Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.
