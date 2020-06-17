It’s time to celebrate dad jokes, dad bods, and the occasional fatherly wisdom we all need

Mothers sometimes get all the attention. But occasionally, we fail to notice just how much our Dads do for us. Sunday, June 21 is Father’s Day and even though what your dad actually wants is a Ferrari or an Xbox, here are some more affordable and meaningful things you can do instead.

Here are 8 ways you can show your dad how much you love them

1. Stop and Help (honour dad by feeding a family in his name)

The greatest accolade any child could pay a loving father is to celebrate his role as provider by providing for another family in his name. Stop and Help gives you the chance to help a family in your dad’s name. Choose whether you’d like to provide one week or four weeks’ worth of shopping for a family struggling to cope in the current pandemic and then complete the Stop and Help form online. Participants will be encouraged to share their deed on social media with a photo of their dads and the hashtag #stopandhelpdads to raise awareness of all those fathers currently living without an income, unable to feed their own families.

2. Kad Che (Dad eats free)

This Father’s Day, home-grown cafe Kad Che are offering all dads who dine at Kad Che this Father’s Day, a free main course. All you need to do is order a dish for yourself and dad eats for free.

Their yummy dishes include the Omega Boost Salmon Salad, their hand-crafted selection of gourmet sandwiches, Crunchy Chicken Waffles, Kad Che Keto Burgers and more. All Day breakfast is also available and included in this deal, treat dad to dishes such as, Oreo Pancakes, Lotus Pancakes, Triple Chocolate Pancakes and much more.

Location: Building 7, Bay Square Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Offer: Dad eats free

Timings: Sunday June 21 from 8am to 10pm

3. Couqley (Dad gets a burger kit)

In order to celebrate Father’s Day and to keep our time at home full of fun activities, Couqley will be offering a buy-one-get-one on their burger kits, exclusively on Deliveroo. From June 19 to the 21, customers can choose to celebrate their father figures with a unique experience featuring signature DIY Burger Kits. The Grill Your Own Burger Kit comes with burger patties, potato buns, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, condiments & frozen fries.

Order through Deliveroo

4. Jones the Grocer (a hamper for dad)

‘Daddy Cool’ are two words which spring to mind this Father’s Day when thinking of Jones the Grocer’s collection of small and delightful hampers for the best dad in the world. Jones the Grocer’s Daddy Hamper is a thoughtful and super simple. Jones the Grocer’s team will elegantly ribbon up a custom box containing an Opinel Folding Knife, Fine Cheese Company Parmgiano Crackers, Simply Chocolate Fresh Freddie Bar, Jones Moroccan BBQ Rub, Jones Organic Passion Fruit Soda, Jones Roasted and Salted Pistachio Nuts.

Log on to Jonesthegrocer.com to order your hamper

5. Rose & Crown (Dad gets a discount)

Enjoy a day out with daddy dearest at this British hangout spot. Treat him to classic fish n chips, traditional roasts, unlimited wings and other favorites – available at a special price from now until Father’s Day. The father’s day lunch deal includes a 50 per cent discount on food and drinks, from 12pm to 3pm.

Location: The Atrium, Al Habtoor City

Offer: Dad eats at 50 per cent off

Timings: Until June 21 from 12pm to 3pm

6. Reform Social & Grill (Dad gets a discount)

The official calendar date to honour wonderful dads and celebrate fatherhood, is fast approaching so say thank you by taking your dad to Reform for a special meal for less. Dads get to enjoy 50 per cent off the food and beverage menu.

Location: The Lakes

Offer: Dad eats at 50 per cent off

Timings: Sunday June 21 from 8am to 10pm

7. The London Project (Dad gets a specially designed meal)

This Father’s Day, elevate your father’s taste buds with a sophisticated meal at Dubai’s most vibrant and buzzing restaurant. Located on Bluewater’s Island, The London Project will be treating fathers to its very finest and mouth-watering Wagyu Flank Steak, served with a special old fashioned beverage for Dh199. On June 21, fathers across the city can indulge with a Wagyu Flank Steak, served with beetroot puree, beef cheek tortellini, Wagyu coppa crumb, asparagus, pickled candy beets and mustard veal jus.

For those looking for something quintessentially British, The London Project’s 2-4-1 Fish and Chips will also be available all-day-long, featuring London Meantime battered cod, chunky triple cooked chips, mushy peas, roast garlic tartar sauce and grilled lemon.

Location: Bluewater’s Island, Dubai

Offer: Steak and beverage for Dh199

Timings: Sunday, June 21 from 12pm to 7pm

8. Sugargram (Dad gets mini cupcakes)

A little cupcake goes a long way this Father’s Day! Say thank you to your Super dad then with Sugargram’s newly launched Father’s Day pack. Order any 25 bite size cupcakes and Sugargram will offer a a mini box of 5 with every purchase as part of their ‘Just Me & My Dad ‘promotion, running during Father’s Day weekend. Add a sweet note to further sweeten Daddy’s day