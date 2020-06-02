1 of 19
Restaurants can still serve customers, provided only 30 per cent of the seating capacity is used at any given time so that the necessary distance between people can be maintained.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 19
From two-metre social distance stickers leading into the venue, table spacing and hand sanitizers, everyone entering the venue will be required to wear masks and gloves and will have temperature checks upon arrival.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 19
LPM Restaurant and Bar in DIFC have only set alternate tables to follow social distancing rules.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 19
Babaji, a Turkish restaurant has done the same. They are only allowing a certain amount of people in their restaurant and also keeping a large distance between all the tables. .
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
5 of 19
Babaji in City Walk
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
6 of 19
Hell's Kitchen, the Gordon Ramsey concept at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai has shifted tables according to the new law.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 19
Hell's Kitchen
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 19
Paru, a Japanese restaurant located on the rooftop of Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai is ensuring enough space between diners.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 19
All McDonald's locations that couldn't physically move their chairs and tables, are keeping every other table empty, to ensure enough space between customers.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
10 of 19
Even the outdoor area at McDonald's is being kept safe.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
11 of 19
Godiva Cafe has left notices at every other table, to allow a space between customers.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
12 of 19
Outside of a restaurant at City Walk, tables were moved far apart.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
13 of 19
You can still enjoy dining in at the upbeat American eatery State 88 from a safe distance.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
14 of 19
B'dou Cafe's outside area also practices social distancing.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
15 of 19
Just Salad at Box Park have a safe space outside to enjoy your food if you choose to dine in.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
16 of 19
Starbucks has literally put enough seating for 20 per cent of their capacity and moved the rest of the furniture into a corner.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
17 of 19
Starbucks not allowing anyone to sit on their extra furniture.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
18 of 19
They've even highlighted where people need to stand in line, in order to maintain a safe distance.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor
19 of 19
She Burger at Dar Al Wasl Mall, have made some tables unavailable for customers to use.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Senior Features Editor