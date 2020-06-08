Image Credit:

It might be Monday, but that shouldn't stop us from making brunch plans for this weekend.

French Riviera’s Bleu, Blanc, Rouge brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

The newly launched pop-up dining experience on the oceanfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr, is serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing, the new gastronomic experience is an addition to the collection of Dubai beachfront restaurants. French Riviera will be hosting a “Bleu, Blanc, Rouge” brunch every Friday and Saturday for guests to dine and enjoy its classically French vibes and delicious South of France flavours.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel Cost: Dh295 including soft drinks and Dh395 including house beverages Timings: Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm

Offside’s unlimited pizza brunch

Image Credit:

Embrace the laid back, low-key vibes of summer with an All You Can Eat Pizza, Wings & Hops brunch. Visitors can feast on unlimited pizza, wings and hops as they watch the screened matches of Bundesliga, La Liga, Il Calcio and the Premier League throughout the lounge. The pizza included in the brunch offer is from the famous pizza joint upstairs, Motorino – which became famous as ‘the best pizza in New York’, before opening in multiple locations worldwide. Brunch goers can feast on Pizza Sopressata, Margherita and Cremini Mushroom with plenty of Alette Diavola - fried chicken wings with chili oil, thyme mayo and unlimited hops or grape.

Location JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR Cost: Dh199 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Tortuga’s Mexican brunch buffet

For something Mexican, Tortuga has just relaunched their Friday buffet brunch, which offers a selection of traditional and modern dishes such as the classic Guac and Chips, the Black Angus Rib Eye Fajitas and the much-loved Churros Con Chocolate.

Location Mina A ’Salam Hotel Cost: Dh270 including soft drinks, Dh370 including house beverages Timings: Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Kayto’s Nikkei Brunch

Image Credit: Instagram

Kayto is a place for those who love the Nikkei fusion (Peruvian/Japanese). They are serving an à la carte brunch menu, which includes signature starter dishes like the Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna or Avocado, the Saikyo Miso Black Cod as a main and an indulgent Chocolate Miso Tart and Jasmine Rice Ice Cream to complete the brunch experience.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel Cost: Dh395 including soft drinks and Dh495 including house beverages Timings: Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Mama Zonia’s Secret Party brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Mama Zonia in Pier 7 is a fun, party brunch that is making a grand comeback (with a few health and safety changes of course). Live entertainment is not allowed so their pesky gorilla will not be sneaking up on guests causing trouble, but there will be live music, delicious food and beverages in true Secret Parties style.

Location: Dubai Marina, Pier 7 Cost: Dh255 including soft drinks, Dh355 including house beverages, Dh455 including sparkle, Dh599 including bubbly Timings: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Rockfish’s Seafood brunch

Rockfish Image Credit: Supplied

Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy a brunch menu of signature Rockfish dishes. Starting with the Chilled Seafood Platter and many other hors d'oeuvre options to choose from, the menu offers the Rigatoni Pasta or Line Caught Sea Bass as well as a selection of desserts including the famous Apple Tatin.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel Cost: Dh450 including soft drinks and Dh650 including house beverages Timings: Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Alici’s Beautiful Friday’s brunch

Image Credit:

Awarded Best Seafood Restaurant 2020 as South Italian specialties, Alici is announcing the launch of their Beautiful Fridays on May 29. Alici will serve a range of raw seafood display along with an oyster’s bar, à la carte menu and Italian beverages. Dishes include a selection of unlimited “crudo” (raw seafood), antipasti (starters), grilled meats, main courses and desserts surrounded by exposed Amalfi paintings and Capri inspirations, with views of the sea.

Location: Bluewaters Island Price: Dh395 includes soft beverage, Dh495 includes house beverage, Dh595 includes house beverage and premium Italian bubbles Timings: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Roka Dubai’s brand new brunch

Image Credit:

The contemporary Japanese Robatayaki restaurant launches weekend brunch and will be offering a large selection of its a la carte and signature dishes served directly to the table. Roka comes from the creator of Zuma, a Robatayaki concept. Located in the ME Hotel at The Opus in Business Bay, Zuma’s baby sister restaurant brings a unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking to Dubai. The menu features signature dishes from the robata, like the yakitori-negima yaki - robata grilled chicken skewers with spring onion and the Kankoku fu kohitsuji, lamb cutlets with Korean spices and sesame cucumber, as well as the gindara no saikyo-yaki, black cod in marinated yuzu miso. Other favourites like maki rolls, tempura and salads are also featured heavily on the menu

Location Business Bay, The Opus Cost: Dh295 includes soft beverage, Dh395 includes house beverages and Dh495 includes premium beverages Timings: Every Friday and Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Summersalt’s beachside brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

If you want to brunch by the beach, then check out the Summersalt Friday brunch menu. If you want more of a unique beachside experience with original fusion cuisine head to Jumeirah Al Naseem’s popular restaurant Summersalt for their Friday brunch. Offering a customised seasonal menu, diners can start their experience with the popular Truffle Pizzetta or refreshing Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad, and then guests can choose one main course and desserts such as the Warm Flourless Chocolate Mousse. This brunch includes beach access.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel Cost: Dh450 including soft drinks and Dh650 including house beverages Timings: Friday from 1pm to 4pm

Shimmers

Image Credit: Supplied

For a chilled and scenic experience by the beach overlooking views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Shimmers is offering a varied menu of authentic Greek Mediterranean flavours. The selection includes a Greek Mezze, including Caviar Eggplant and Feta Fourno to start, Cataplana for the main course and Cheesecake for dessert.