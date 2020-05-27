1 of 10
TIKEHAU ISLAND, FRENCH POLYNESIA: This picture perfect beach is full of bright blue waters that will be amazing for snorkelling and diving.
PULAU PERHENTIAN KECIL, MALAYSIA: A little closer to the UAE. Definitely visit Malaysia’s Perhentian Islands. Lush gardens? Check! Crystal blue waters? Check! That's all you need in life.
IHURU ISLAND, MALDIVES: Ihuru Island is home to an eco-friendly luxury resort. It has incredible house reefs, which you can snorkel over. The torquise waters make this place one of the most beautiful islands in the country
WHITEHAVEN QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA: Australia is a country definitely known for its beautiful beaches. The white sands of the Whitsunday Islands are one of the best in the country.
WHITE BEACH, BORACAY, PHILIPPINES: Boracay is a ten square mile island, one hour away from Manila by plane. Boracay´s most famous beach is the magnificent White Beach. Definitely worth a trip. A great spot for budget travellers.
ANSE SOURCE D’ARGENT, SEYCHELLES: Famous for being one of the most photographed beaches in the world, Anse Source d’Argent, which is located in La Digue, the third largest island in the Seychelles. La Digue has white and flamingo-pink sands to create one of the most photographed beaches in the world.
WAIPIO VALLEY BEACH, HAWAII: Apparently this beach, located in Waipio Valley is very difficult to get to in Hawaii. It’s only accessible through a dangerously narrow and steep road. However, once you get there, you’ll realize the amazing black volcanic sand make this well worth the treck.
TREASURE BEACH, JAMAICA: The charming sleepy fishing villages near treasure beach will capture your heart, venture further down to the coast and you’ll see untouched rock shorelines and great opportunities to snorkel.
HONOPU BEACH KAUAI, HAWAII:Another Hawaiian beach that’s quite difficult to get to. There are no roads leading to it, the only way to get to the beach is by boat. But it is worth all the trouble.
REYNISFJARA BEACH: The world-famous black-sand beach found on the South Coast of Iceland isn't exactly easy to swim in. It's more s destination that you can enjoy sights in. Too cold for a dip. It is located by a small fishing village known as Vík í Mýrdal.
