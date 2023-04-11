Travel vlogger flies to South Korea to try fried chicken that K-pop star Jungkook ate in a viral live video

Would you travel to a different country just for fried chicken? A US-based travel vlogger and Korean culture fan just did – she travelled to Seoul, South Korea, only to try some fried chicken that she had seen K-pop star Jungkook enjoy during a live video earlier this year.

“This alone is the perfect reason to visit South Korea,” Anne-Lyne Clemente wrote in the caption of the Instagram video she posted on April 8.

@mamalynne wrote: “I flew to Korea to try this fried chicken. This is the fried chicken that was featured during Jungkook’s live [video]. The place is called 60 계치킨 (60 Gye Chicken). Their best seller is their 크크크 (keukeukeu, or 'LOL') chicken set, which is the same thing Jungkook ordered. This alone is the perfect reason to visit South Korea. Drop a [purple heart] if you’re ARMY (fans of BTS), or if you would try this chicken!”

In February, Jungkook, the South Korean singer from the K-pop band BTS, posted a Weverse (a K-pop fan community app) video in which he was seen munching through a box of Korean friend chicken, with traditional Korean pickled radish and cheese sauce, while watching a Netflix show.

Though the Weverse video was later deleted due to a Netflix audio copyright, the BTS army had shared parts of the video on YouTube and other social media channels, making it go viral.

“Anyone else feeling hungry watching him demolish that chicken?” asked a fan named Ollve Branch in the comments section of the YouTube video.

Now, if you are craving Korean fried chicken but don’t want to fly all the way to South Korea for it, we have a recipe you can try at home.

The singer whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook is known among his fans for his food videos.

Some fans on Youtube have even shared compilations of Jungkook’s live videos enjoying his food.

Recently, his Weverse post of a unique Ramen recipe also went viral.