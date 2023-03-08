Ingredients
400 gms white radish
2 spring onions
2 tbsp Korean chili powder or Gochugaru (available in Korean grocery stores) or substitute with equal quantity of Kashmiri red chilli powder
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tbsp fish sauce (or substitute with 1 tbsp fine sea salt)
2 tbsp white sugar
2 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Method
First, wash and clean the white radish (peel the skin only if you think it's necessary).
Now, using a mandolin or knife, julienne the radish into thin strips of 0.2cms width and 7 to 8cms length.
Place the julienned radish in a large mixing bowl.
Chop the spring onions into small pieces, about 0.5cm long. Use both the green and white parts.
Using your hands, mix all the ingredients, except the spring onions. It's advisable to wear gloves if you have sensitive skin.
Taste and add more salt or fish sauce, if necessary. If you think the salad is too spicy, add some sugar gradually to balance out the heat.
Finally, add the chopped spring onion and toss well.