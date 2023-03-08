Method

​First, wash and clean the white radish (peel the skin only if you think it's necessary). ​​​​​​

Now, using a mandolin or knife, julienne the radish into thin strips of 0.2cms width and 7 to 8cms length.

Place the julienned radish in a large mixing bowl.

Chop the spring onions into small pieces, about 0.5cm long. Use both the green and white parts.

Using your hands, mix all the ingredients, except the spring onions. It's advisable to wear gloves if you have sensitive skin.

Taste and add more salt or fish sauce, if necessary. If you think the salad is too spicy, add some sugar gradually to balance out the heat.

Finally, add the chopped spring onion and toss well.

Photo gallery 1. Ingredients for Musaengchae (Spicy Radish Salad) 2. Julienne the radish into thin strips. 3. Place the julienned radish in a large mixing bowl. 4. Chop the spring onions into small pieces, use both the green and white parts. 5. Using your hands, mix all the ingredients, except the spring onions. 6. Taste and add more salt or fish sauce, if necessary.