Seasoned gourmand or a budget-conscious explorer, Dubai's culinary landscape has something for you

Calling all foodies and culinary thrill-seekers! Dubai's restaurant scene is hotter than ever, serving up everything from Michelin-starred magic to delicious deals you won't want to miss.

Looking for something fresh and exciting? Discover hidden gems serving up unique Cantonese fare, guilt-free pizzas that won't break the bank, and trendy Mediterranean bites perfect for pre-dinner nibbles.

Keep an eye out for special deals on National Pistachio Day and Leap Day - your wallet and your stomach will thank you!



Deals for special occasions

On February 26, to mark National Pistachio Day, guests joining Signor Sassi for lunch, dining from either the Andiamo A Pranzo menu or the a la carte menu, will receive a complimentary pistachio gelato served in a brioche. Signor Sassi is in St Regis Gardens Palm - The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

This Leap Day, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha has an offer as unique as the day itself! The first 29 diners to book a table at 365 Restaurant on February 29 can enjoy a dinner buffet for Dh29 per person. Available from 7 to 11pm.

Sushisamba is hosting Rio Brunch, in celebration of the world-famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival, on March 2 in the Sambaroom. Available on March 2, from 12.30 to 4pm. Sushisamba is in The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai



New restos

Leisure Quest is bringing two internationally acclaimed restaurants to the city in Q2. Endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, Tatel and Toto have garnered immense popularity in their native hometown of Madrid. Set in Downtown Dubai in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, both restaurants promise unforgettable culinary journeys for their diners.



Asian cuisine

Two of Dubai’s most loved chefs join forces as Chef Tristin Farmer, formerly of three Michelin-starred Zen in Singapore, joins hands with Chef Solemann Haddad of Dubai's famed Moonrise restaurant. This exclusive dinner series, taking place on February 26 and 27 at Moonrise, featuring a 14-course menu.

Since its grand opening in May 2023, IchiRyu Ramen House has been delighting diners with its authentic Japanese dishes. The restaurant is open from 10am to 11pm, on Mondays to Thursdays and 10 to 12am every Friday to Sunday. IchiRyu Ramen House is located at Wasl Port Views Building 7, Jumeirah 1, Dubai.

Akira Back, the contemporary Japanese-Korean restaurant, is inviting women to its Batafurai Ladies’ Night every Monday. Available every Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. Akira Back is in W Dubai – The Palm.

Sumo Sushi and Bento, a Japanese cuisine restaurant, is thrilled to announce a captivating array of February offers. Revel in a delightful Buy One Get One at 50 per cent off on selected items for delivery through the Sumo mobile app. The special offers are available from 11am to 11pm at all Sumo Sushi and Bento outlets.

Wagamama, an Asian-inspired cuisine outlet, invites all adventurous foodies to savour its Seoul food creations. Available every Tuesday, throughout February, from 3 to 7pm, at all Wagamama branches across the UAE.

Streetery announces their latest value offers for customers. Families can treat their little ones to a free meal. They have introduced three new authentic Cantonese dishes. Available daily at Streetery Food Hall in JLT and Neighbourhood Food Hall in Motor City locations.

New menu

Zenon launches the brand-new Pandesia lunch experience. Zenon is in the Kempinski Central Avenue, in Dubai Mall.

Coya Dubai launches a new Luncheon Menu, which is their take on a business lunch. Available exclusively from Monday to Thursday from 12.30 to 3.30pm, guests will also be offered an a la carte menu with Peruvian dishes created specifically for the lunch hour. Coya Dubai is in the Restaurant Village at the Four Seasons Resort.

Jun’s restaurant in Downtown Dubai offers brand new menus, each packed with an array of unique and exotic dishes. The Michelin Guide-awarded restaurant continues to innovate its menu. Business Lunch from Monday to Friday, from 12noon to 3.30pm. Restaurant opening hours from Monday to Sunday, are between 12pm and 2am.

Bungalo34 introduces a new aperitivo inspired by traditions across the Mediterranean coastline, starting February 20. It offers the perfect blend of classic, beautifully presented food and drinks in a blissful atmosphere, in true European style. Nestled in the coastal oasis that is Pearl Jumeira, the aperitivo experience can be enjoyed by the 360 ̊ bar or at the lower terrace. Available from Monday to Thursday, 4.30 to 7.30 pm.

Pizza Maestrello introduces a unique pizza experience that not only satisfies taste buds but also aligns with a health-conscious lifestyle. It offers Lunch combo, Italian Dream, Go Vegan and many more options. The exclusive offers are available for delivery in JLT, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, JBR and Media City.

August, the French baroque-inspired restaurant and bar, is thrilled to unveil two sensational events - Jazz Night and the Skyline 12 Brunch for those seeking a unique blend of gastronomy and entertainment. Every Wednesday, during Jazz Night, enjoy exquisite French Mediterranean cuisine from 8 to 11 pm. Skyline 12 Brunch offers a range of packages, including starters, main courses. Available every Friday, from 4pm onwards. August is in The Address Downtown Dubai.

Indulge in the perfect start to any day with the Breakfast Combo at W Lounge. Available daily. Elevate evenings with an exclusive Social Hour, daily from 4 to 6 pm. Experience a delightful Afternoon Tea, daily from 3 to 6 pm. Experience the enchanting weekly display of light and sound on Friday and Saturday from 6.30 to 9pm with light shows at 6.45pm and again at 8.45pm. W Lounge is in Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

