Foodies feast! Taste of Dubai at Skydive: Chefs, music, family fun

Mark your calendars, food lovers! The highly anticipated Taste of Dubai makes its grand return, tantalising your taste buds and entertaining the whole family from February 23 to 25, 2024.
What awaits?
Sixteen top restaurants: Indulge in signature dishes from Dubai's finest culinary destinations.
Celebrity chef magic: Learn exclusive culinary secrets from renowned chefs through special workshops.
Live music and family fun: Enjoy vibrant tunes and engaging activities for all ages.
Stunning setting: Skydive Dubai provides the perfect backdrop for this premier gastronomic adventure.
More than just delicious food
Official partner: Philips brings cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience.
Expected guests: Over 25,000 foodies ready to savour the flavours.
Don't miss out! Book your tickets and prepare for an unforgettable culinary journey.
Mummy and Me cooking sessions in the Philips Cook School
For the first time, Taste of Dubai introduces a new 'Mummy and Me' cooking workshop. This workshop is held daily for three days in the Philips Cook School and is designed for mothers and their little aspiring chefs. The workshop is led by Chef Lama Jammal, a leading entrepreneur and influencer, and is hosted by Priti Malik. Attendees will get to explore the latest Philips kitchen appliances, such as air fryers and blenders. The best part is that the budding chefs can enjoy their creations and take home the recipes for future kitchen adventures. And here's a little surprise: Attendees may even walk away with more than just the recipe, but we'll keep that under wraps for now.
Mummy and Me sessions
Friday, February 23: 5.30pm
Saturday, February 24: 2.30 pm
Sunday, February 25: 2.30 pm
Sessions are free of charge, and open for pre-registration now at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/91117/philips-cook-school
The Philips Fun Fair
Get ready to visit the Philips Fun Fair - a fair with various carnival-style activities and games, each promoting healthy living for families. Activities include cycling to beat the blender and testing your aim with the Air Fryer basket toss. These games showcase Philips' innovative solutions designed to enhance everyday life. Come with your family and friends, join in the fun, and get a chance to win exciting prizes daily! You may be one of the lucky winners walking away with kitchen appliances from Philips.
Espresso stand: Be your own barista
Philips Espresso Stand lets you make café-quality coffee at home. Experience the world of speciality coffee with live demos by skilled baristas, latte artists, calligraphy artists, and caricature artists. Enjoy delicious brews and personalised coffee portraits at the Taste of Dubai.
Mega kids zone and activities
Children can keep busy all weekend in a 'Mega Kids Zone', which includes bouncy castles, kids cooking workshops and more. They will also have plenty of options, as all restaurants will serve kid-friendly dishes, too. Children 12 and under enter the festival for free.
All new child-friendly dishes
Taste of Dubai will feature 16 of the city's best restaurants, each bringing a specially curated menu of 3 to 5 taster-size dishes for the event. This year, all participating restaurants will feature a kid-friendly dish for the first time, ensuring that even the youngest food enthusiasts are satisfied with their culinary experience. Plus, all kid-friendly dishes will come at a lower price of AED 20 per dish.
Kid-friendly dishes have been announced as:
- Akira Back: AB Impossible Tacos
- Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia: Chicken Malai Tikka
- Bushra by Buddha-Bar: Tzatziki
- City Social: Mac & Cheese
- Osteria Funkcoolio: Margherita Pizza
- Hutong: Wild Mushroom & Truffle Bao
- Indya by Vineet: Amar Akbar Anthony
- Jun's: Rainbow Heirloom Carrots
- Mattar Third Culture Barbecue: Oak Smoked Chicken Wings
- Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval: Churros
- Rhodes W1: White Tomato Soup
- Sumosan: Chicken Tsukune
- Tan Cha: Omni Spinach Dumplings
- The Artisan: Arancini Mushroom
- The Nine: Fish n Chips
- Torno Subito: Lasagna
Advance purchase tickets are now on sale
Guests are encouraged to purchase early as prices will increase at the door, and select packages are expected to sell out.
Advance ticket price
Standard: AED 75
1 day event entry, access to culinary workshops
Taster: AED 180
1 day event entry, 2 food vouchers, 2 drink vouchers, access to culinary workshops
VIP: AED 280
1 day event entry, 3 food vouchers, 3 drink vouchers, access to VisitBritain and Wego VIP Lounge, access to culinary workshops
Tune in to live music
Live entertainment from the UAE's best bands and DJs will add to three days of festival vibes – from acoustic performances to lively DJ sets across multiple festival areas.
Timings are confirmed as:
Friday, February 23, from 3pm to midnight
Saturday, February 24, from 12noon to midnight
Sunday, February 25, from 12noon to 11pm
For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofdubaifestival.com
Tickets can be purchased at: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/90175/taste-of-dubai-2024