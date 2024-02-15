Foodies feast! Taste of Dubai at Skydive: Chefs, music, family fun

Mark your calendars, food lovers! The highly anticipated Taste of Dubai makes its grand return, tantalising your taste buds and entertaining the whole family from February 23 to 25, 2024.

What awaits?

Celebrity chef magic: Learn exclusive culinary secrets from renowned chefs through special workshops.

Live music and family fun: Enjoy vibrant tunes and engaging activities for all ages.

Stunning setting: Skydive Dubai provides the perfect backdrop for this premier gastronomic adventure.

More than just delicious food

Official partner: Philips brings cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience.

Expected guests: Over 25,000 foodies ready to savour the flavours.

Don't miss out! Book your tickets and prepare for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Mummy and Me cooking sessions in the Philips Cook School

For the first time, Taste of Dubai introduces a new 'Mummy and Me' cooking workshop. This workshop is held daily for three days in the Philips Cook School and is designed for mothers and their little aspiring chefs. The workshop is led by Chef Lama Jammal, a leading entrepreneur and influencer, and is hosted by Priti Malik. Attendees will get to explore the latest Philips kitchen appliances, such as air fryers and blenders. The best part is that the budding chefs can enjoy their creations and take home the recipes for future kitchen adventures. And here's a little surprise: Attendees may even walk away with more than just the recipe, but we'll keep that under wraps for now.

Mummy and Me cooking sessions in the Philips Cook School Image Credit: Supplied

Mummy and Me sessions

Friday, February 23: 5.30pm

Saturday, February 24: 2.30 pm

Sunday, February 25: 2.30 pm

Sessions are free of charge, and open for pre-registration now at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/91117/philips-cook-school

The Philips Fun Fair

Get ready to visit the Philips Fun Fair - a fair with various carnival-style activities and games, each promoting healthy living for families. Activities include cycling to beat the blender and testing your aim with the Air Fryer basket toss. These games showcase Philips' innovative solutions designed to enhance everyday life. Come with your family and friends, join in the fun, and get a chance to win exciting prizes daily! You may be one of the lucky winners walking away with kitchen appliances from Philips.

Espresso stand: Be your own barista

Philips Espresso Stand lets you make café-quality coffee at home. Experience the world of speciality coffee with live demos by skilled baristas, latte artists, calligraphy artists, and caricature artists. Enjoy delicious brews and personalised coffee portraits at the Taste of Dubai.

Mega kids zone and activities

Children can keep busy all weekend in a 'Mega Kids Zone', which includes bouncy castles, kids cooking workshops and more. They will also have plenty of options, as all restaurants will serve kid-friendly dishes, too. Children 12 and under enter the festival for free.

Kids zone prices Image Credit: Supplied

All new child-friendly dishes

Taste of Dubai will feature 16 of the city's best restaurants, each bringing a specially curated menu of 3 to 5 taster-size dishes for the event. This year, all participating restaurants will feature a kid-friendly dish for the first time, ensuring that even the youngest food enthusiasts are satisfied with their culinary experience. Plus, all kid-friendly dishes will come at a lower price of AED 20 per dish.

All new child-friendly dishes Image Credit: Supplied

Kid-friendly dishes have been announced as:

Akira Back: AB Impossible Tacos

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia: Chicken Malai Tikka

Bushra by Buddha-Bar: Tzatziki

City Social: Mac & Cheese

Osteria Funkcoolio: Margherita Pizza

Hutong: Wild Mushroom & Truffle Bao

Indya by Vineet: Amar Akbar Anthony

Jun's: Rainbow Heirloom Carrots

Mattar Third Culture Barbecue: Oak Smoked Chicken Wings

Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval: Churros

Rhodes W1: White Tomato Soup

Sumosan: Chicken Tsukune

Tan Cha: Omni Spinach Dumplings

The Artisan: Arancini Mushroom

The Nine: Fish n Chips

Torno Subito: Lasagna

Advance purchase tickets are now on sale

Guests are encouraged to purchase early as prices will increase at the door, and select packages are expected to sell out.

Advance ticket price

Standard: AED 75

1 day event entry, access to culinary workshops

Taster: AED 180

1 day event entry, 2 food vouchers, 2 drink vouchers, access to culinary workshops

VIP: AED 280

1 day event entry, 3 food vouchers, 3 drink vouchers, access to VisitBritain and Wego VIP Lounge, access to culinary workshops

Tune in to live music

Live entertainment from the UAE's best bands and DJs will add to three days of festival vibes – from acoustic performances to lively DJ sets across multiple festival areas.

Timings are confirmed as:

Friday, February 23, from 3pm to midnight

Saturday, February 24, from 12noon to midnight

Sunday, February 25, from 12noon to 11pm

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofdubaifestival.com